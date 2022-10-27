Read full article on original website
Ecovyst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MALVERN, Pa. (AP) _ Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $21.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.
Colliers International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $12 million. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.41 per share. The results missed Wall Street...
USA Compression: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $9.6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $179.6 million in the period. _____
Esperion Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $55.1 million in its third quarter. The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by...
CorVel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $14.7 million. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. The health care management company posted revenue of $177.4 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
Marathon Petroleum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) _ Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.48 billion. On a per-share basis, the Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $9.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $7.81 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
Pfizer Stock Leaps As Covid Vaccine Sales Power Q3 Earnings Beat, Profit Forecast Boost
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares leapt higher Tuesday after the drugmaker posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings, while boosting its vaccine sales forecast, amid the ongoing demand for its Covid vaccine and antiviral treatment. Pfizer said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $1.78 per share, a...
Cyngn Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Cyngn Inc. (“Cyngn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET that same day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005501/en/ Cyngn will release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on November 9, 2022. The Company will also host its earnings call that same day. Source: Cyngn
Pfizer rides Paxlovid sales to better-than-expected quarter
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment helped the pharmaceutical giant balance tumbling international sales for its coronavirus vaccine and top third-quarter expectations. The pill treatment Paxlovid brought in $7.5 billion in sales in the quarter and has generated more than $17...
Guerrilla RF Awarded Eight Design Wins
GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), the innovative fabless semiconductor company, announces that it has confirmed eight new design wins with a strategic customer. The company believes the eight design wins will generate an aggregated peak volume of 30 million units per year during the life of the program, which is expected to be a minimum of five years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005378/en/ Guerrilla RF recently confirmed eight design wins with a strategic customer. (Graphic: Business Wire)
