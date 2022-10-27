ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Incyte: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $112.8 million. The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
DELAWARE STATE
SFGate

Esperion Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $55.1 million in its third quarter. The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by...
SFGate

Colliers International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $12 million. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.41 per share. The results missed Wall Street...
SFGate

Fox: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $605 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
NEW YORK STATE
SFGate

Marathon Petroleum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) _ Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.48 billion. On a per-share basis, the Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $9.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $7.81 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Cyngn Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Cyngn Inc. (“Cyngn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET that same day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005501/en/ Cyngn will release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on November 9, 2022. The Company will also host its earnings call that same day. Source: Cyngn
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Pfizer rides Paxlovid sales to better-than-expected quarter

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment helped the pharmaceutical giant balance tumbling international sales for its coronavirus vaccine and top third-quarter expectations. The pill treatment Paxlovid brought in $7.5 billion in sales in the quarter and has generated more than $17...
SFGate

J&J to buy cardio technology company Abiomed for $16.6B

Johnson & Johnson will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to strengthen its medical device division. The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Abiomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

