ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Public Library celebrates construction milestone with topping out ceremony

By Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5RxW_0ipHAPAy00

Rockford Public Library and community leaders gathered with other dignitaries Thursday to celebrate the safe completion of the steel framing of the new downtown library building.

A group of construction workers, library and city officials and well-wishers watched as the final steel beam was hoisted to the top of the structure.

In the construction world, the tradition is called "topping out" or "topping off." An evergreen tree is often attached to the final beam as a sign that no construction workers were hurt during the project and as a wish for good future or good luck for the building's occupants.

The 68,000-square-foot, $33 million library at 215 N. Wyman St. is more than a decade in the making and is expected to be complete by winter 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
nrgmediadixon.com

Hundreds of Early Trick or Treaters Descend on Downtown Dixon Saturday for Treat Street

Downtown Dixon was filled Saturday morning with Ghost, Ghouls, Princesses, and tons of other kids as well as adults, dressed up in their Halloween costumes. This was Treat Street hosted by Discover Dixon, KSB Hospital and Jordan Mesick of State Farm. Nurses from KSB Hospital were all dressed up for the occasion and they were amazed at how many kids came out. Naturally, they had their favorites.
DIXON, IL
WIFR

Capri building condemned after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
ROCKFORD, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Rockford community protests school police violence at board meeting

Earlier this month, a federal civil rights lawsuit was filed against Rockford Public Schools’ Board of Education, a school resource officer, and several Auburn High School administrators. The suit alleges that, last year, RPS school resource officer Bradley Lauer used lethal force against a 14-year-old student, Paris Moore. Security...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Single mom of two kids is presented with keys to her new home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no tricks and all treats for a Stateline single mom who has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity, after COVID put a three-year wait period in their plans. It was a heartwarming day for Kayla Tolfere, who was surrounded by family and...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Numerous Officers Working A Scene at a local School

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Body of Korean War POW returns to Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The body of a Korean War prisoner of war has returned back home after almost 70 years. U.S. Army Corporal William Zoellick, 18, disappeared in November 1950. He was listed as “Missing in Action” for many years, but his body was flown to O’Hare Airport Monday. A procession took place along […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pizza winner is announced for Spirit Day

You’ve all voted, and we’ve finally found the Stateline’s Best Pizza winner. Our winner is…Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside! Gino and Joe Galluzzo are with us to celebrate their win with some pizza and Blood red sangrias. You can check out the recipe for this spooky cocktail on our Facebook page and make sure to check out Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside!
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

A Swedish-engineered fire pit makes its way to the U.S.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With cold weather approaching, you might be looking for different ways to keep warm while enjoying mother nature. Here’s one unique idea. The Fireigloo (pronounced Fire-Igloo) was created in Sweden back in 2018. Now, it makes its way to America. It’s a portable fire stove...
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

Crews spend long night at grain bin fire near Earlville

EARLVILLE – Multiple area fire departments responded to drying bin fire in rural Earlville Sunday night. The Earlville Fire Department was called around 6:30 PM to the 4700 block of East 9th Road for the fire, with assistance from the Leland and Paw Paw Fire Departments. The bin, which was full of corn, was cut open and partially drained to fully extinguish the blaze. Crews remained on scene around 8 hours and no injuries were reported.
EARLVILLE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Mayor Reports There is a Once in a Generational Funding Opportunity for State and Federal Grants and They Need to Jump On It

According to Dixon Mayor Li Arellano, Government agencies are rolling in money and they would like to have more municipalities in Illinois to apply for grants. When the Mayor was in Springfield for the Illinois Municipalities League meeting recently he recalled how one of the meetings spoke of what he called a once in a generational funding and eligibility window and municipalities need to jump on it.
DIXON, IL
97ZOK

One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared

Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
103.3 WJOD

Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter

This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy