Rockford Public Library celebrates construction milestone with topping out ceremony

Rockford Public Library and community leaders gathered with other dignitaries Thursday to celebrate the safe completion of the steel framing of the new downtown library building.

A group of construction workers, library and city officials and well-wishers watched as the final steel beam was hoisted to the top of the structure.

In the construction world, the tradition is called "topping out" or "topping off." An evergreen tree is often attached to the final beam as a sign that no construction workers were hurt during the project and as a wish for good future or good luck for the building's occupants.

The 68,000-square-foot, $33 million library at 215 N. Wyman St. is more than a decade in the making and is expected to be complete by winter 2023.