Rockford, IL

Fire department: Estimated $300K lost during fire at Capri Restaurant in Rockford

By Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD — A popular downtown pizza place sustained an estimated $300,000 damage during a fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

The damage was a result of a kitchen fire that erupted in one of the pizza ovens at Capri Restaurant & Pizza, 313 E. State St., while employees were opening the restaurant for the evening.

According to the fire department, workers were unable to extinguish the fire and called 911 when the fire started to spread into the restaurant. All occupants of the restaurant exited the structure safely.

The fire produced heavy black smoke that wafted up from three sides and the roof of Capri.

Investigators have deemed the cause of the fire to be accidental in nature.

It took firefighters four hours to put the fire out completely.

No civilians or firefighters were injured.

The Rockford Fire Department posted on its Twitter account that they were called to the restaurant for a structure fire around 4:30 p.m.

