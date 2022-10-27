ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timnath, CO

Shoppers' delight: Expanded Weitzel Street near Costco to reopen in Timnath

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDG8Y_0ipHANek00

Friday, Oct. 28, marks the official grand reopening of the southern gateway to Costco, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Panda Express near the busy intersection of Interstate 25 and Harmony Road in Timnath.

Here is a look at how shoppers lost that access to bulk buys, burgers and Beijing beef and how the improved Weitzel Street will help alleviate congestion at one of Northern Colorado's busiest intersections.

Why the I-25 frontage road was removed south of the Timnath Costco

Until May, you could access Costco and other nearby businesses from the south via the I-25 frontage road off Kechter Road. That alleviated congestion often experienced from the shopping center's north entry at the intersection of Harmony Road and Weitzel Street, where in addition to Costco shoppers access Walmart, Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, Starbucks, Taco Bell and Les Schwab Tires on the north side of Harmony.

The frontage road was removed to allow I-25 to expand east as part of the North I-25 Express Lanes project.

What the new Weitzel Street brings to the table

Weitzel Street, which runs on the east side of Costco, was extended from its intersection with Swetsville Zoo Road on the southeast corner of Costco to Larimer County Road 5 north of Kechter Road.

A roundabout was built at the Weitzel Street and Swetsville Zoo Road intersection. From there, southbound drivers can either continue south on a four-lane road running diagonally to Larimer County Road 5 or veer right onto Swetsville Zoo Road.

More development on the way to the busy area

The Weitzel Street reopening comes none too soon.

The busy area will soon get even busier with more development on the way.

Just south of Costco, a Floor and Decor retail store will open Nov. 7, according to its website.

And just south of the Floor and Decor, plans have been submitted to Timnath for an outdoor recreation and golf entertainment center. The facility's conceptual application indicates the entertainment center would be about 38,000 square feet on about 12 acres.

Plans do not specifically mention Topgolf, but Timnath has been trying to attract the popular open-air golf center for months, according to previous Coloradoan reporting.

Timnath also has received a concept review for a proposed self-storage facility of 113,550 square-feet for property east of Costco in the planned Ladera subdivision.

Timnath's Ladera development project is a 240-acre residential, commercial and mixed-use project being developed by Connell Resources, which uses the site for its asphalt plant and gravel mining. Connell will leave the site once more development occurs.

Road construction was paid for by the developer.

Coloradoan reporter Pat Ferrier contributed to this story.

More: Goodbye Swetsville ZooAs land sale nears, founder says goodbye to sculptures

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
broomfieldenterprise.com

Growing pains: As Broomfield builds out, officials eye infill, redevelopment

Colorado’s youngest and fastest-growing county is smack in the middle of coming-of-age growing pains. The city and county of Broomfield’s population grew by roughly 32% from 2010 to 2020, according to the state demography office, from 56,000 residents to 74,000 residents. While that growth is expected to slow over the next decade, state officials predict that another 19,000 people will be added to Broomfield’s population by 2030.
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

'Up to 10 calls a day': Wheat Ridge pharmacy feels impact of nationwide Adderall shortage

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The nation's largest Adderall manufacturer is warning users of delays that could last through the end of the year. The FDA confirmed a shortage of the drug earlier this month. In its announcement, the FDA reported the nation's biggest manufacturer is experiencing intermittent delays and other companies just don't have enough supply right now to meet demand.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
denverite.com

Kelly Sears made a movie about sonic warfare between developers and Denver residents after suffering through the Northside’s construction boom

Since moving to Denver in 2014, Kelly Sears has learned to identify the sounds of the various stages of development on the Northside as noises rip through her Highland home. She’s heard the crashes of houses being demolished, jackhammers pulverizing concrete, and the hammering of new buildings rising. She’s...
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Will Fort Collins Embrace These Dutch-Inspired Roundabouts in the ‘Montava’ Area?

A new community development is getting off the ground in northeast Fort Collins, and they will be installing "new to us" intersections in two places. How do they work?. Roundabouts, roundabouts, roundabouts. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about roundabouts. "There are too many," "Nobody knows how to use them," are the most common "beefs" about them. These roundabouts will be about making things safer for bikes and pedestrians. Will it mean, "easier?"
FORT COLLINS, CO
cspdailynews.com

Take 5 Car Wash Opens 17 Units in Colorado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash has opened 17 new and newly converted locations in the greater Denver area, Colorado Springs and western Colorado. These sites are now branded as Take 5 Car Wash and equipped with the retailer’s proprietary Pro5 five-step process, with Armor All Professional formulas.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quickly

The Stay Inn at 12033 38th Ave., Denver, likely will be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will use a $2 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help buy a 96-room hotel for people experiencing homelessness.
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy