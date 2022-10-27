From dog shows to zombie walks, here's what you can do this weekend in Sioux Falls

There are plenty of things to do in and around Sioux Falls this weekend, whether you’re looking to get in the Halloween spirit or attend a fun event without any sort of scares.

For now, we've rounded up a handful of activities you can participate in this weekend.

Artists of the Plains show

Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 201 E. 8th Street

When: Oct. 28-30

Time: Friday: 5-9 p.m., reception/awards program at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

The 41st annual Artists of the Plains Art Show & Sale is this weekend at the Hilton Garden Inn downtown. The event, sponsored by the Center for Western Studies, will feature artwork from over two dozen local and regional artists from three states, including Augustana University students . The premier showing is Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will include a reception and awards ceremony. Artists' work will be on display and for sale.

Fall dog show

Location: W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds Expo Building

When: Now through Oct. 30

Time: 8 a.m. to about 7 p.m. each day

Cost: Free

The Great Plains Kennel Club of Northwestern Iowa and Sioux Empire Kennel Club is currently hosting five days of dog shows and rally trials. The event will include judging on each day, raffles, 12 indoor vendors and Big Papa’s food truck.Be sure to stop by Saturday to catch the Annual Dog Costume Contest at around 6 p.m. after the Best In Show. The public is welcome to watch and compete.

ZooBoo at Great Plains Zoo

Location: Great Plains Zoo

When: Oct. 28-30

Time: Oct. 28: Friday is 5:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 for zoo members, $15 for non-members

A family-friendly annual event will take place at the Great Plains Zoo this weekend. There will be hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins, a creepy carousel, trick-or-treat train rides and animal exhibits. There is also a sensory event on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. More information on the event can be found on the Great Plains Zoo website .

Farmer’s Market

Location: Falls Park,

When: Oct. 29

Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

If you haven’t made it to the Falls Park Farmer’s Market yet this year, you have one chance left. Saturday is the last day of the season for the Farmer’s Market in downtown Sioux Falls. There you can find a variety of products, including fresh produce, meat, baked goods and goods like pottery .

Zombie Walk

Location: 8th and Railroad

When: Oct. 29

Time: 3 p.m.

Cost: $5

Join in on this year’s Zombie Walk parade west from 8th and Railroad to 6th and Dakota while donning your best un-dead look. After a two-year hiatus, the Zombie Walk is back to raise money for the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz and B-Squad Dog Rescue. Participants can get their zombie makeup done from noon to 3 p.m. at Remedy Brewing for an additional $5. There will also be a best costume photo contest with prizes. Registration buttons can be purchased on site between 12-3 p.m.

Downtown Trick or Treat

Location: Participating locations downtown

When: Oct. 30

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

It'll be a full afternoon of trick-or-treating in downtown Sioux Falls with 37 businesses participating in this year's event. No pre-registration is required--just stop by for some free candy!

Stampede Hockey

Location: Denny Sanford Premier Center

When: Oct. 30

Time: 4:05 p.m.

Cost: $15 - $47.50

Looking for a sports fix but tired of watching football? See Sioux Falls Stampede compete against the Omaha Lancers this Sunday at the Denny Premier Center.

