Cardinals Thursday Injury Report: Jalen Thompson Returns

Not much changed from yesterday, but Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson returned to practice on Thursday.

TEMPE -- It was only fitting the Arizona Cardinals played some Prince on Thursday as their preparations for the Minnesota Vikings, as "Purple Rain" echoed throughout the practice fields.

For the Cardinals, it was much of the same from Wednesday to Thursday in terms of their injury report, although safety Jalen Thompson did make an appearance after not practicing.

Kelvin Beachum, Zach Ertz and J.J. Watt came off rest days with no injury designation.

DNP: Max Garcia, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, D.J. Humphries, Christian Matthew

Limited: Jalen Thompson, James Conner, Cody Ford, Matt Prater, Darrel Williams

Full: Trayvon Mullen

The Cardinals will find out more information for availability on Friday, as game status (out, doubtful, questionable) will be released.

