The new man leading the Brewers

I'm JR Radcliffe and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning .

It's going to be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 57 as we slowly ease into a nice little run of September weather in November next week. High temps will likely reach 60 over the weekend and get even warmer into next week.

A new direction for the Milwaukee Brewers

Whoa, we did not see that coming

OK, maybe you at least suspected at some point that David Stearns, who has been linked to a front-office position with his hometown New York Mets for the last couple years, would eventually leave the Milwaukee Brewers. But it was a fascinating development Thursday morning when we learned Stearns was stepping down from his role with the Brewers but maintaining an advisory role in the organization.

As president of baseball operations, Stearns was in charge of building the Brewers roster. He's the guy who brought in Christian Yelich in 2018 and made trades for guys like Willy Adames , Freddy Peralta and Hunter Renfroe. Of course, he's also the guy who traded Josh Hader this season and signed Yelich to a nine-year extension in 2020 that conjures the grimace-face emoji.

But if Stearns is leaving for New York or anywhere else, it won't happen in 2023. He said he's staying put.

So who's the guy taking his place in the big chair? Matt Arnold, who joined the organization shortly after Stearns did late in the 2015 season, has been Stearns' right-hand man ever since, and now he gets to call the shots. Journal Sentinel reporters Curt Hogg and Todd Rosiak are all over the breaking Brewers news, and Curt takes a look at what we should know about the new sheriff at American Family Field .

Waukesha begins to heal after guilty verdicts

Reporter Quinn Clark spoke to shop owners along the Waukesha parade route , many of who were there last November when Darrell Brooks drove an SUV through the parade, killing six and injuring dozens more. Brooks was found guilty Wednesday on 76 counts , but the scars will remain in Waukesha.

“All my customers have a story,” said Joan Skimmons, who's owned River's End Gallery for 18 years. “One of them had multiple grandchildren hit, and on and on. I mean, it has impacted us severely.”

Joanne Barta, owner of Nice Ash Cigar Bar, said her business will be open for this year's parade.

“I'm interested to see how many people are going to attend the parade this year,” she said. “I've heard quite a few say, ‘I'm never going again.’

“I'm just irritated at the amount of time, energy and money that was wasted,” she added about the trial. “I know you’ve got to give him a fair trial but allowing him to represent himself caused it to be how much longer than it normally would have been.”

Don't miss these

Proposed cuts to libraries in Milwaukee could get undone

How often do you use the public library? The institution still offers a ton of value, and the patrons who take advantage of those services tend to be fiercely loyal and vocal.

Now, a majority of Common Council members have signed on to a budget amendment that, if passed, would undo all the unpopular reductions in proposed city budget cuts and restore full funding . It has to go before the Finance Committee for a vote first, but it would keep the status quo for libraries under the new budget proposed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson .

Those cuts would have reduced hours and contributed to a loss of programming at four branch locations. Funding for a temporary library location for patrons of the King Library, while it is being rebuilt, would also disappear.

Did someone share this newsletter with you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox .

Not yet a Journal Sentinel subscriber? Please consider signing up at jsonline.com/deal .

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The new man leading the Brewers