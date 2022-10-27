ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, OH

Coroner searching for relatives of deceased Norwood man

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in locating family or friends of a Norwood man who died Monday.

Randy Smith, 59, last resided at 5282 Montgomery Road, the coroner's office said, adding a search of records uncovered no relatives.

Officials said there were no signs of injury, trauma or foul play associated with Smith's death.

Anyone with information should call Investigator Dylan Wical at 513-946-8700.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

