North Jersey man pleads guilty to federal charge over Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By Julia Martin, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago
Elias Irizarry, a former Montclair High School student who was part of a violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is facing up to a year in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday in federal court.

The 20-year-old cadet at Citadel, a military college in Charleston, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to a single federal misdemeanor. He must also must pay $500 in restitution toward the $2.7 million in damages to the Capitol building. According to the terms of the Oct. 26 plea deal, the other charges were dropped.

Irizarry will be sentenced in March. The Department of Justice has agreed to recommend no more than six months of incarceration, but Judge Tanya Chutkan is not bound by that request.

During the plea hearing, Irizarry said little beyond acknowledging that he knew he wasn’t allowed inside the Capitol that day.

In a criminal complaint filed by the FBI last year, Irizarry and another man, Elliot Bishai, are seen in photos and videos in a crowd that overpowers the police and enters the Capitol. He is wearing a red hoodie, a red Make American Great Again hat, dark-colored gloves, a red face covering, brown boots and holds a pipe as he climbs in through a broken window. He was in the Capitol for a half hour, walking down corridors and taking photos next to a statue of Dwight Eisenhower.

It is unclear if Irizarry will be allowed to remain at The Citadel now that he has been convicted. The political science major remained enrolled after his arrest last year, though the Republican Club ousted him after the riot.

The school’s disciplinary code cites as grounds for dismissal “the commission of any act unbecoming to a cadet and/or one which would tend to bring discredit upon the institution or to the uniform.”

While a student at Montclair High School, Irizarry was chairman of the Essex County Teenage Republicans. In 2017 he spoke at a Township Council meeting against naming Montclair a sanctuary city. “We need to put Montclair citizens first, not undocumented foreigners,” he said.

His father is veteran soap opera actor Vincent Irizarry, who appeared for years on “All My Children” and “Guiding Light.”

His mother, Lorraine Irizarry, told reporters last year that her son stopped to thank Capitol police while inside the Capitol, and that he cried when he got home, saying he didn't expect the protest to be so violent.

The Bergen Record

