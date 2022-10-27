Read full article on original website
See Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Recreate This Iconic Stranger Things Scene in Honor of Halloween
The actress channeled Stranger Things season 4 villain Vecna, while her boyfriend dressed up as Max Mayfield from the hit Netflix series Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend Shaun White are getting in the Halloween spirit! The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, channeled Stranger Things season 4 villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) while the Olympic gold medalist, 36, dressed up as Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) from the Netflix series to create one of the show's most iconic scenes. "Happy halloween," the Love Hard star shared alongside an Instagram video in which...
Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role
The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Chrissy Teigen and Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Underrated Boot Style Sarah Jessica Parker Favors
Slouchy boots are the unsung hero of fall Chelsea and combat boots are everywhere in the fall, but there's an underrated style that celebrities are proving also deserves a spot in your footwear lineup this season. Recently, Anne Hathaway and Chrissy Teigen have both stepped out in suede slouch boots, a relaxed silhouette that can be worn in a wide variety of ways. Earlier this week, Teigen celebrated the launch of her brand Cravings' new baking mixes in knee-high black suede slouch boots and a brown two-piece set...
Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her The Shining Halloween Costume
The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining at a Halloween party last weekend Jessica Alba is turning to her daughter for help this Halloween. On Friday, the L.A.'s Finest alum, 41, shared a carousel of images from the Halloween festivities she attended last weekend, where she and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining. "#fbf to @gtdave3's epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting...
Celebs Like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid Practically Live in Matching Sets, and This Best-Seller Is 31% Off
Wear it while traveling, running errands, or lounging around the house Whether you're reaching for fluffy slippers, oversized sweaters, or soft sweatpants, there's something about cold weather and less sunlight that makes you want to live in the coziest clothes possible. And you can totally look chic while wearing them thanks to matching sets. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid have turned to two-piece loungewear sets come fall. Lopez has been wearing them for over a decade in various colors and patterns. And Hadid's bold blue sweatshirt...
All the Daytime Talk Show Halloween Costumes from 2022
From Today and Live to The View and The Talk, everyone got dressed up — and turned out Tamron Hall's Halloween Costume On Monday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show, the television personality transformed into "Ariel Hall" in celebration of Halle Bailey becoming the first Black Ariel in the upcoming live adaptation of The Little Mermaid. "I cannot express just how excited I was when I saw Halle Bailey emerge as the new Ariel in the teaser trailer," Hall told PEOPLE. "It took my breath away! Then, I...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Creates Her Own Halloween Meme with Special 'Female Protagonist' Costume
Sarah Michelle Gellar has taken part in the most recent Spirit Halloween meme craze, turning herself, and her many characters, into a costume Sarah Michelle Gellar is meme-ing herself for Halloween. The Scooby Doo actress, 45, has taken part in the most recent Spirit Halloween meme craze, turning herself, and her many famous characters, into a costume: "Bad B---- Female Protagonist." The faux costume includes a picture of Gellar wearing a green leather jacket and blue jeans alongside accessories that include a "cocaine-filled cross" from Cruel Intentions,...
Kim Kardashian Mutates into 'X-Men' 's Mystique for Halloween — Marvel at Her Look!
Kim Kardashian is a business owner, mother, fashion icon and even a soon-to-be lawyer, but now she's adding one more role to that ever-growing list — Mutant. The SKIMS founder, 42, transformed in blue for her latest Halloween moment, when she went as Mystique from Marvel's X-Men films on Saturday evening.
Daniel Radcliffe Denies Wolverine Casting Rumors: 'Don't Want to Get Locked Into Something'
Daniel Radcliffe referred to buzz about his potential role as Wolverine in future X-Men films as "purely a press-tour rumor" Daniel Radcliffe will not be baring adamantium claws anytime soon. The 33-year-old star of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story said in a recent interview with GQ that any buzz out there about him potentially replacing Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine in any future X-Men movies is "purely a press-tour rumor." "I say something, and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way so I say something different, and that sets it...
Nicolas Cage Goes Bald as He's Spotted Filming for New Movie Role in Canada
Nicolas Cage is sporting a new look for his newest movie role. The 58-year-old actor was photographed Friday outside a movie theater in Toronto filming the upcoming A24 comedy Dream Scenario, wearing multiple layers against the chilly Canada air. Notably, Cage was seen in a short beard and rectangular-lens glasses,...
Vanessa Lachey's Kids Wanted to 'Be Like Mama' and Dress as 'NCIS Hawaii' Agents for Halloween
Vanessa Lachey explained why her kids' Halloween costumes this year meant so much to her in a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating the holiday Vanessa Lachey's kids have a heartfelt meaning behind their Halloween costumes. In photos shared on Instagram Sunday, the NCIS Hawaii actress poses as a prisoner with her husband and Love Is Blind co-host, Nick Lachey. In front of them, their three children — Phoenix Robert, 5, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, and sons Camden John, 9, — smile happily while dressed as little NCIS agents. "Orange you glad we...
Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist to Monopolize Top 10 of Billboard Hot 100: '10 Out of 10'
Taylor Swift's lucky number has always been 13. But now it might be 10. The history-making musician has managed to make history yet again with her 10th studio album, Midnights, which landed 10 of its songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. Swift, 32, has officially become the first artist to ever monopolize the entire top 10, which was led by her single "Anti-Hero" as her ninth career No. 1 hit.
Ryan Murphy Reveals the Role of Mr. Schuester on 'Glee' Was Initially Written for Justin Timberlake
Mr. Schuester could have brought "Sexy Back". Glee creator Ryan Murphy revealed that he originally had Justin Timberlake — yes, the "Can't Stop the Feeling" musician — in mind when he created Will Schuester, the high school Spanish teacher and glee club director on the beloved series. During...
Meghan Trainor and Son Riley Dress Up as Zookeeper and Lion in Cute Photos for Halloween
Meghan Trainor and her son Riley are an adorable duo!. On Monday, the "All About That Bass" singer shared cute photos to Instagram of the two dressed up in zoo-themed Halloween costumes to celebrate the spooky season. Wearing a zookeeper outfit, Trainor, 28, can be seen holding her 20-month-old son,...
Donald Faison's Daughter Wilder Dresses Up as His 'Clueless' Counterpart Dionne for Halloween
Donald Faison's daughter Wilder took it back to the '90s with her Halloween costume choice, a nod to a special time in her dad's career Donald Faison's daughter channeled one of his greatest roles for Halloween. The Clueless actor shared photos on Instagram of two of his children celebrating Halloween on Monday. Daughter Wilder Frances, 7, posed with her dad for an iconic picture where she dresses as Dionne from the famous '90s film. "#Holloween2022," the actor captioned the post. Faison poses behind her in a hoodie and backward...
Chaka Khan Says Singers Who Use Auto-Tune 'Need to Get a Job at the Post Office'
The vocalist expressed her frustrations with musicians using the technology to alter their pitch in recordings Chaka Khan may walk "Through the Fire," but you'll never see her walk into a studio where auto-tune is being used. The legendary vocalist, 69, is opening up about her frustrations with singers who use autotune to alter the pitch of their voices in recordings. In a conversation with the New York Post's Page Six, Khan acknowledged that the music industry has some "very fine young artists" in it, although she's...
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch Transform Into Hocus Pocus Witches for Halloween
The leading ladies of Riverdale took inspiration from the Sanderson Sisters for their Halloween costumes this year The Riverdale ladies found another troublesome trio to model their Halloween looks after. On Instagram Sunday, the leading women of the hit CW show shared photos of themselves dressed up as the Sanderson Sisters from the 1993 film Hocus Pocus. Perfectly coordinated with their hair colors, Madelaine Petsch took on the witchy ringleader Winifred (Bette Midler), while Lili Reinhart went as Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Camila Mendes as Mary...
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Dress Son Malcolm as His Grandmother for First Halloween: 'Identical'
"We did it. We came up w a Halloween costume we LOVED," Olivia Munn wrote before sharing photos of her and John Mulaney's baby boy in costume Malcolm Hiệp is channeling one of his favorite ladies for his first Halloween. On Monday, Olivia Munn shared a series of adorable pictures of her and John Mulaney's 11-month-old son dressed up as her mother Kimberly after teasing what they chose for the infant's first costume. "We did it. We came up w a Halloween costume we LOVED," Munn wrote Sunday on...
Kelly Ripa on the Strength of Her 20-Year Bond with Ryan Seacrest: 'He's the Kid Brother I Never Had'
"We have a really unique off-camera friendship," Ripa tells Dear Gabby podcast host Gabby Bernstein Ryan Seacrest is not just a co-host to Kelly Ripa — he's practically family. Ripa, 52, has opened up about her deep connection with Seacrest, 47, and how it makes their job as co-hosts of Live with Kelly and Ryan so much easier. "What's unique is that Ryan Seacrest and I have a 20-plus year friendship," Ripa said on MOnday's episode of Dear Gabby podcast. "We've known each other a really long time. He's...
Pregnant Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Parody Juno Movie for Halloween — See the Photo!
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean, who are expecting their first baby together, dressed up as Juno MacGuff and Paulie Bleeker for Halloween Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are centering their Halloween costumes around her baby bump. The couple took inspiration from the movie Juno, posting a shared photo on Instagram depicting Aiko dressed as the title character Juno MacGuff (played by Elliot Page on film) and Big Sean as Juno's boyfriend Paulie Bleeker (Michael Cera). Matching the movie poster, Aiko showed a profile view of her baby bump with...
