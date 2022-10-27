ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Rail strike worry prompts businesses to seek WH intervention

By JOSH FUNK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BmRKE_0ipHA1K100
FILE - Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta. Businesses are increasingly worried about the renewed threat of a railroad strike after two unions rejected their deals, and they want the White House and Congress to be ready to intervene. A coalition of 322 business groups sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, urging him to make sure the deals he helped broker last month get approved because a railroad strike would have dire consequences for the economy. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Businesses are increasingly worried about the renewed threat of a railroad strike after two unions rejected their deals, and they want the Biden administration and Congress to be ready to intervene.

A coalition of 322 business groups from a variety of industries signed off on a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday urging him to make sure the deals he helped broker last month get approved because a railroad strike would have dire consequences for the economy. All 12 rail unions must approve their agreements to prevent a strike next month.

“It is paramount that these contracts now be ratified, as a rail shutdown would have a significant impact on the U.S. economy and lead to further inflationary pressure,” wrote the group, which includes nearly every major trade group and quite a few state business associations.

Biden has been watching the contract dispute closely and appointed a special board of arbitrators this summer to try to help resolve it, but the White House hasn’t said whether he will get personally involved again.

The railroads have offered 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses in the five-year deal, which would be the biggest increases in more than four decades, but the negotiations hinge on quality-of-life concerns. The unions that represent the conductors and engineers who drive the trains want the railroads to ease the punishing schedules that they say keep them on call 24-7, and the other unions want the railroads to add paid sick time.

A strike isn’t imminent because the two unions that voted down their deals agreed to retry negotiations before considering a walkout, but the railroads face a Nov. 19 deadline with one of those unions. Six smaller unions have approved their deals while four others are set to vote over the next month, including the two biggest ones and the engineers and conductors in those two unions have the most quality-of-life concerns.

The head of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union that rejected its agreement earlier this month said if the railroads won’t consider adding sick time he has no choice but to prepare for a strike next month. Union President Tony Cardwell said railroad executives continue to “bow to Wall Street’s continued desire for more than its fair share” as they report billions in profits.

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, BNSF, Kansas City Southern, CSX and the other railroads want any deal to closely follow the compromises recommended by arbitrators Biden appointed, so they have rebuffed all pleas for paid sick time. The industry also argues that the unions opted to forego paid sick leave over the years in favor of higher wages and strong short-term disability benefits that kick in as soon as four days into an absence and can continue up to a year.

Ian Jefferies, who leads the Association of American Railroads trade group, said Thursday the “BMWED’s recent proposal was not a realistic offer” because the union “simply demanded more — and they did so with full knowledge that the railroads would not agree.”

If both sides can’t agree on a deal, Congress may step in and block a strike. The American Fuel and Petrochemical Makers, which endorsed Thursday’s letter, is already lobbying lawmakers to make sure they’re ready to act because refineries rely on railroads to deliver more than 300,000 barrels of crude oil and other chemicals every day.

“We’re heavily stressing the need to avoid a strike at all costs -- not just for our industry. It’s going to affect every industry” said Rob Benedict, vice president of midstream for the AFPM.

Comments / 14

Taddaddy
4d ago

Why is it so hard for them to understand that people and their families get sick and need time off?!? Why should we we have to burn a vacation day or days when we need sick days? They don't have to! Most times they won't even approve a vacation day when we wake up sick and can't make it in or our kid wakes up sick and we can't make it in so we have to take a day without pay AND get written up because of it and that's where the punishment comes in! People wonder why we are fighting this so hard, THATS WHY!! We are tired of being treated like a number when we raised their dollar numbers up during a pandemic because we had no choice and this is the thanks they are are showing us!!

Reply(1)
13
Katina Augustine
3d ago

this crew is not only responsible for the train making it to is destination in one piece but also for the safety of the towns it goes through. if the railroads get their way and go to one- man crews a breakdown could block tracks and shut down small towns for hours because there would not be anyone ankle to get off the train and fix it. when your driving down the road and you see pieces of a train on either side of a crossing that's only possible by having 2 men. one monitors and operats the train while the other gets down and breaks it and ties the breaks. this is to allow people to continue to use the roads.

Reply
5
Dee
4d ago

RR workers need to strike. No matter what. You cannot spend money if you are dead from being over worked and forced to work when you are sick. Stand firm.

Reply
6
Related
Washington Examiner

No rail strike until after the midterm elections

The midterm election season's waning days brought bad news for the freight railroads and President Joe Biden's administration. A second rail union voted to reject the agreement that had been hammered out between the railroads and the 12 unions representing their workers, making an eventual strike more likely. This bad...
Daily Mail

Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
The Associated Press

Railroads reject sick time demands, raising chance of strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike. The railroads took the unusual step of issuing a statement late Wednesday rejecting the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union’s latest request to add seven days of paid sick time on top of the 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses they received in the first five-year deal. Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said Thursday that he thinks the main reason the BMWED rejected...
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Court: North Conway Restaurant to Pay $148,000 in Tips and Back Wages to Workers, Damages

MANCHESTER, NH – A federal court has ordered a North Conway restaurant to pay a total of $148,128 – $74,064 in tips and back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages – after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found the employers kept workers’ tips illegally and failed to pay them overtime wages when required by law.
NORTH CONWAY, NH
Tennessee Lookout

$1.2M settlement reached in feds’ slaughterhouse raid targeting Grainger Co. immigrant workers

A $1.175 million settlement has been reached in a lawsuit over federal agents’ treatment of Latino workers at a Grainger County slaughterhouse, court records show. The proposed settlement agreement was filed late Wednesday in U.S. District Court. It still requires approval from U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough. According to the settlement, the seven Latino workers […] The post $1.2M settlement reached in feds’ slaughterhouse raid targeting Grainger Co. immigrant workers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
559K+
Post
580M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy