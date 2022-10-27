ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suni Lee still has eyes on the 2024 Olympics

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee remains undecided about competing in the 2024 Olympics, but the St. Paul native told Axios that she does “want to try". What she’s saying: “Right now I'm more focused on school and training. Because I do want to try and make the next Olympic team,” Lee told Axios about her plans for the future.
