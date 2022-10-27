ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Voter Guide: Joyce faces challenger Kilboy in 14th Congressional District

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBY3x_0ipH9iQH00

Welcome to the 2022 Voter Guide produced by the League of Women Voters and published by the Record-Courier.

This story focuses on the newly drawn 14th Congressional District, which includes all of Portage, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula and Trumbull counties. Incumbent Rep. David Joyce, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Matt Kilboy.

Customized ballots based on your address may be found at Vote411.org.

Responses are not edited, vetted or corrected by the League of Women Voters or Record-Courier to allow candidates to speak in their own words.

Complete election coverage can be found on Record-Courier.com.

David P. Joyce

Party: Republican

Website: http://www.joyceforcongress.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DaveJoyceOH

Twitter: @DaveJoyceOH14

Education: University of Dayton and University of Dayton School of Law

Training & Experience: Geauga County Prosecuting Attorney & Public Defender, Incumbent Member of Congress

What is the most pressing policy issue facing the federal government? What solutions will you promote? I am running for reelection based on my record of delivering results for the 14th Congressional District and northeast Ohio. Over the past few years, my top priorities in Congress have been strengthening our regional econoymy, protecting and preserving the Great Lakes for future generations, and combating the opioid crisis that continues to ravage communities in Ohio. I’m proud to report that we have made significant progress on each of these items. It is my fundamental belief that the best of America is yet to come. I work each and every day on behalf of my constituents to ensure that the federal government is assisting rather than impeding our nation’s growth. Right now Ohio families are facing record increases in prices for just about everything. This level of inflation is hurting just about everyone whether they are filling their gas tank or buying groceries. Throughout my career, I have been a constant voice to cut unnecessary spending, grow our economy, and support American jobs

Why are you the best candidate for this seat? Candidate did not respond.

Matt Kilboy

Party: Democrat

Website: http://kilboy4ohio.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/kilboy4ohio

Twitter: @mattkilbo

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/kilboy4ohio/

Education: B.S. Athletic Training (Kent State); B.S. Nursing (KSU); Master of Education (NC State); Master of Public Administration (KSU); Doctor of Nursing Practice (Ohio State)

Training & Experience: Retired Naval Officer, Registered Nurse, Educator, Certified Athletic Trainer, Small Business Owner

What is the most pressing policy issue facing the federal government? What solutions will you promote? The single most important policy issue facing the federal government is preserving our Democracy. Over the past two decades, we have seen a steady decline in civil discourse in Congress. This has led to total gridlock in Congress because folks will no longer sit down to discuss the issues facing America and how to solve those issues. This incivility spread like wildfire through our country during the past Administration and has pit family members and neighbors against each other. This has got to stop. During my first few weeks in Congress, I am committed to shaking hands with all my colleagues and getting to know them. Instead of finger-pointing and playing the blame game, I will roll up my sleeves and get my hands dirty working with my colleagues to find solutions to our challenges.

Why are you the best candidate for this seat? I have led a life of service to this country. First, I served as a nurse in the U.S. Navy and then worked as a civil servant in the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense. The same motivation that led me to be a nurse has led me to pursue being the next Congressperson for Ohio’s 14th Congressional District — the overwhelming desire to help others. I am dedicated to serving my fellow Ohioans.

Comments / 2

Cora Ida Dora
4d ago

This nurse will shake everyone’s hand ? But not a word about the invasion,the inflation,crime or all the ill’s we are suffering from.Vote Joyce,the best choice .

Reply
2
Related
WFMJ.com

Extended early voting hours underway Monday in Ohio

Ohioans have more convenient hours to vote in the November General Election as of now. Early in-person voting hours are now extended as listed below:. October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 1-4: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 5: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. November 6: 1:00 p.m....
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial

In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Cleveland.com

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion; $1 million ticket sold in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Disappointed you didn’t win the $1 billion jackpot in the Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, Powerball drawing?. Here’s the deal ... nobody won it, so the jackpot has now increased to an estimated $1.2 billion for the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. It’s the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history and the second-largest Powerball jackpot.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

The gratitude behind the badge: Tom Wetzel and Denise DeBiase

Guest columnists Tom Wetzel and Denise DeBiase are certified law enforcement executives with over 60 years of combined police experience. We both had the recent opportunity to attend the 2022 Law Enforcement Conference hosted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. It was a valuable experience to receive important training, as well as network with police officers from throughout the great state of Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.D. Vance’s higher polling percentage against Tim Ryan is within Cygnal’s margin of error. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again placed […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy