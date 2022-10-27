ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

4d ago

Do something real the money. Build true rehab centers! Build mental health facilities. Make mental health a part of the school curriculum!! It's getting watered down to nothing!! What an opportunity to try to really change things, a billion dollars!

wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases near 1,000 again in West Virginia; eight new deaths reported

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases neared 1,000 again while health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths Monday in West Virginia. The state added 738 new positive cases over the weekend, pushing its active case total to 972 on Monday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
OHIO STATE
ngtnews.com

GreenPower Works with Four W.V. School Districts on Second School Bus Pilot

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has launched the second round of its pilot project with the state of West Virginia to demonstrate all-electric school buses in the Clay, Grant, Monongalia and Ohio county school districts. The second round of the pilot program will incorporate new terrains, colder weather and longer school bus routes.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Age restrictions on youth hunting days draw public criticism

FLATWOODS, W.Va. – Members of the Natural Resources Commission may soon consider adjusting the age requirements on youth hunting seasons in West Virginia. Presently the seasons are limited to a minimum age of eight. The limit has evolved over time as rules changed with regard to hunter education requirements.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Man convicted in WV of filing false tax returns, obtaining millions in refunds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A guilty verdict has been handed down for the leader of an international conspiracy who filed false U.S. tax returns and obtained millions of dollars in refunds. West Virginians were among those who had their identities stolen and false returns filed in their names, according to...
WTOV 9

Authorities monitoring social media sites for drug trafficking activity

WHEELING, W.Va. — Last month, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent letters to major social media platforms like Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and so on about what they are doing as companies to regulate the drug trafficking tactics happening on the apps. It’s a huge problem in West Virginia, but what’s happening in our area?
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter

(WTRF) Residents in West Virginia can get assistance with utilities this winter season. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the pandemic havebeen […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WBOY

Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Lottery announced on Monday that a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in the Mountain State. The ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The winning numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53 and 69; the Mega Ball was 7.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
WVNS

West Virginia ranks #3 for most expensive healthcare

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – With open enrollment season underway, people are looking for opportunities to save on health insurance. In West Virginia, that will be more difficult than most other states. A recent survey from Forbes Advisor showed 70% of employed Americans plan to spend more time reviewing benefit selections to make the most of […]
FLORIDA STATE

