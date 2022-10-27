Read full article on original website
4d ago
Do something real the money. Build true rehab centers! Build mental health facilities. Make mental health a part of the school curriculum!! It's getting watered down to nothing!! What an opportunity to try to really change things, a billion dollars!
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases near 1,000 again in West Virginia; eight new deaths reported
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases neared 1,000 again while health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths Monday in West Virginia. The state added 738 new positive cases over the weekend, pushing its active case total to 972 on Monday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
For West Virginians on Medicaid, lawmaker inaction means dental and vision benefits fall far short
WEBSTER SPRINGS — Todd Farlow loves his job as the Webster County coordinator for the Family Resource Network, a statewide nonprofit tasked with meeting the needs of individual counties. “It’s a great job,” he said. “It doesn’t pay well, like any other social work. But, of course, you get...
ngtnews.com
GreenPower Works with Four W.V. School Districts on Second School Bus Pilot
GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has launched the second round of its pilot project with the state of West Virginia to demonstrate all-electric school buses in the Clay, Grant, Monongalia and Ohio county school districts. The second round of the pilot program will incorporate new terrains, colder weather and longer school bus routes.
wvpublic.org
A Terrifying Tale And Challenging Water Regulations On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, a spooky tale kicks off Halloween in the Mountain State. Author and playwright Dan Kehde, who runs the Contemporary Youth Arts Company Theater in Charleston, shared a scary story – it’s up to you to figure out if it’s true or not.
Mountain State ghost tales: 10 haunted places in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – From haunted prisons, hotels and hospitals, to shrieking and shadow figures in the woods, and even a woman who helped convict her murderer from beyond the grave, the Mountain State is filled with chilling tales of the paranormal. Here are 10 of the stories of West Virginians from days past who […]
Metro News
Age restrictions on youth hunting days draw public criticism
FLATWOODS, W.Va. – Members of the Natural Resources Commission may soon consider adjusting the age requirements on youth hunting seasons in West Virginia. Presently the seasons are limited to a minimum age of eight. The limit has evolved over time as rules changed with regard to hunter education requirements.
Metro News
Man convicted in WV of filing false tax returns, obtaining millions in refunds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A guilty verdict has been handed down for the leader of an international conspiracy who filed false U.S. tax returns and obtained millions of dollars in refunds. West Virginians were among those who had their identities stolen and false returns filed in their names, according to...
WTOV 9
Authorities monitoring social media sites for drug trafficking activity
WHEELING, W.Va. — Last month, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent letters to major social media platforms like Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and so on about what they are doing as companies to regulate the drug trafficking tactics happening on the apps. It’s a huge problem in West Virginia, but what’s happening in our area?
Metro News
Historically bad test scores highlight the need for focus on West Virginia education policy
Amy Nichole Grady was named the Senate’s new Education Committee chairwoman under the premise that the fourth grade teacher would renew an emphasis on the state’s public schools. Given West Virginia’s historically-low performance on the most recent national assessment of reading and mathematics, that’s a reasonable priority.
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter
(WTRF) Residents in West Virginia can get assistance with utilities this winter season. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the pandemic havebeen […]
Some West Virginia lakes and rivers waiving day use fees on Veterans Day
More than a dozen West Virginia lakes and rivers will waive their day use fees in observance of Veterans Day.
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 total inches up in West Virginia; one virus-related death added
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases ticked up slightly with the addition of 279 new positive cases Friday in West Virginia. The active case total moved from 769 to 817 for the day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. One new virus-related...
How much voting power do West Virginians have?
The U.S. midterm elections will be held on Nov. 8, which means its almost time for thousands of people to use their power as citizens to vote. But, how much power do West Virginians hold in these national elections?
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
Texas man sentenced for investment scheme that cost West Virginia woman $375k
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Texas man was sentenced on Friday for his involvement in an investment scheme. The Department of Justice says that 68-year-old Leonard Kern, of Plano, Texas, was sentenced to 10 months in prison and three years of supervised release for obstruction of justice. They say Kern was involved in a scheme that cost […]
Jury convicts Nigerian leader of worldwide tax return scheme in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – The leader of an international conspiracy to file false U.S. tax returns and obtain millions of dollars in refunds has been convicted in federal court in West Virginia. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced today that Ayodele Arasokun was convicted by a jury on twenty-one counts of wire fraud and aggravated identify […]
WBOY
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Lottery announced on Monday that a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in the Mountain State. The ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The winning numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53 and 69; the Mega Ball was 7.
West Virginia ranks #3 for most expensive healthcare
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – With open enrollment season underway, people are looking for opportunities to save on health insurance. In West Virginia, that will be more difficult than most other states. A recent survey from Forbes Advisor showed 70% of employed Americans plan to spend more time reviewing benefit selections to make the most of […]
