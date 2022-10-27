ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Search underway for wanted man who escaped from attic in NC

By Bethany Fowler
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A search continues for a wanted man who escaped from an attic Wednesday in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to serve an outstanding warrant in the 100 block of Joe Taylor Road in Moorseboro.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that Casey Ray Daniel Brooks, 33, was inside the house.

During the search for Brooks, they found him in an attic area armed with a rifle.

The sheriff’s office said while trying to gain access, Brookes broke a hole in the wall and jumped from the attic.

Brooks ran away from the house.

Deputies said Brooks is a white man that is about 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the RCSO.

FOX8 News

