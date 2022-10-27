SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State racked up 597 yards of total offense and scored on its first 10 possessions of the game to rout visiting Western Illinois, 64-14, here Saturday. It marked the most points scored by the Bears in a game since 1992 (vs. Washburn) and the most against a Division I foe since 1991 (vs. Indiana State).

