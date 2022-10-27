ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Bears dominate Western Illinois on Homecoming

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State racked up 597 yards of total offense and scored on its first 10 possessions of the game to rout visiting Western Illinois, 64-14, here Saturday. It marked the most points scored by the Bears in a game since 1992 (vs. Washburn) and the most against a Division I foe since 1991 (vs. Indiana State).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Strafford rallies to beat rival Fair Grove in Class 2 state quarterfinals

Fueled by an iron will and soaring confidence, the Strafford Lady Indians are headed back to the state volleyball championships in Cape Girardeau. Strafford prevailed 3-2 over Fair Grove (22-25, 25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 15-12) on Saturday in an epic Class 2 quarterfinal showdown. The victory sends Strafford to state for...
STRAFFORD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Stockton XC sweeps Class 2 District 2 team titles

The Stockton cross country teams swept the team titles at the Class 2 District 2 cross country meet. The boys were dominant with a 33-point output to win the team title, which was half of runner-up New Covenant’s 67-point output. Braden Postlewait won the individual title for Stockton in a time of 17:22.12.
STOCKTON, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Hermitage boys, Liberal girls claim team titles at Class 1 District 2 XC meet

The Hermitage boys and Liberal girls are heading to next weekend’s state cross country meet as district champions. Hermitage was dominant scoring 27 points as a team, which more than three times less than runner-up McAuley Catholic’s 88-point finish. Justin Horn (second), Bennett Mantooth (fourth), DeJuan Chambers (sixth),...
HERMITAGE, MO

