Youngstown, OH

Safety committee chair demands answers after Youngstown officer’s long leave, eventual charges

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The questions caught Youngstown city leaders completely off guard.

“I just want to know about the ability of the police chief to exact discipline,” said councilwoman Anita Davis.

Officers find loaded AR-15 during West Side traffic stop

Davis chairs the safety committee and is a retired police officer herself. She wanted to know why Lieutenant Brian Flynn has been on paid leave with benefits for the last year and a half. He was charged this week with dereliction of duty.

“The uniform allowance, of course, really gets to me, OK? So does the fact that he’s at home and he’s getting hazardous duty pay,” Davis said.

Flynn is the former commander of the department’s Family Services Division. He’s accused of deleting cases he was sent to investigate by the state Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

“He’s collecting my tax dollars, OK? Sitting at home. My tax dollars,” Davis said.

City leaders told council that by contract, officers cannot be suspended without pay for more than two months and that it took longer than that just to find an outside agency to investigate Flynn.

Fellow committee member and retired police chief Jimmie Hughes seemed willing to let the case unfold before taking action.

“I think that the process is going into the right direction. I would have seen myself doing the exact same thing,” councilman Hughes said.

Although neither the mayor or law director wanted to comment publicly, that didn’t stop Davis from demanding answers.

“I think I’m speaking for an entire, for an awful lot of people who’s saying they want to see transparency,” Davis said.

Flynn, who remains on paid leave, is not expected in court for another two weeks.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man sentenced for fatal shooting in Austintown

A Youngstown man has been sentenced to spend 15-years-to-life in prison for two shootings, one of them fatal. Samuel Richard, 33, was preparing to go on trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court this week when he plead guilty to murder, felonious assault, and also using a gun in committing a crime.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino

PITTSBURGH — Theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine and took $1,000 cash and a voucher worth $305. She then allegedly left the wallet in a bus lobby bathroom before leaving the casino. Another patron turned the wallet in to security.
PITTSBURGH, PA
whbc.com

New Phila Police Arrest Neighbor in Home Invasion Attack

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man’s neighbor was arrested in New Philadelphia last week, accused of breaking into that man’s apartment and stabbing him. New Phila police say 33-year-old Corey Harshey used a rock to break a window in the victim’s apartment, then...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WYTV.com

Local funeral director pleads guilty to bribery

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem funeral director plead guilty to two counts of bribery Friday morning. Robert Greenisen, 56, entered his official plea Friday after Columbiana County Sheriff’s Deputies believed he was trying to gain favor with County Municipal Court Judge Timothy McNicol, according to the Morning Journal.
SALEM, OH
WKBN

