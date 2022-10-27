Read full article on original website
Franklin News Post
For JMU's Wroblewski family, paying it forward took on important meaning
Damian Wroblewski Sr. and his wife, Kara, have taught their son, Damian Jr., about the importance of paying it forward since he was a small child. “Help people and don’t expect anything in return,” Damian Sr. said. But they never thought that value would resonate in Damian Jr.’s...
WHSV
Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
breezejmu.org
Halloween doesn’t have to be scary: Tips for the safest holiday weekend
October 2021 saw multiple alcohol-related incidents between Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, the days leading up to Halloween, according to the JMU crime log. Many of these incidents were filed through the Office of Residence Life (ORL) for disorderly conduct while intoxicated or for medical assistance while intoxicated. Halloweekend is...
WHSV
HLLA hosts trunk or treat to allow kids to experience Halloween together
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday is the day kids can be whoever they want to be but the fun has already begun for many. Trunk or treats happened throughout the Valley this weekend. Sunday afternoon, the Harrisonburg Little League Association hosted a trunk or treat event at Purcell Park. Organizers...
breezejmu.org
JMU's student section leaving
There's been a longtime problem of keeping students in stands past halftime of JMU football games. Reporter Joshua Dixon, with the help of sports editors Madison Hricik and Grant Johnson, look into why they leave and what's being done about it.
NBC 29 News
Same-day registration available in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 10: Turner Ashby vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby and Waynesboro face off during week ten of EndZone.
WHSV
After Halloween, don’t trash your pumpkins - compost them
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For a lot of people, by the time Halloween gets here, the Jack-o’-lantern on the porch may be looking a little droopy. Soon, it will be time to get rid of them, but putting them in the trash is not the best option. “It’s our...
q101online.com
Shopping cart killer due in court today
Online records show that Anthony Eugene Robinson has a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court to either set a plea date or a trial date. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with five felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection with the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Smith of Charlottesville.
WHSV
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
WHSV
Waynesboro kicks off trick-or-treating; WPD emphasizes safety
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Trick or Treating has already begun, so expect to see more people out this weekend and Monday, especially as the sun starts to go down. Waynesboro began their festivities Friday afternoon with their Trick or Treating Trail. They shut down the street, and kids go to tables decorated by businesses and organizations to get candy.
WHSV
Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years after Valley Country Cookin closed during the pandemic, new ownership is hoping to bring a familiar name back to the Valley Mall. “My wife got here 13 years ago and this is the second place that we ate and we really enjoyed it. We want to open it back up as the old Country Cooking, or as close as we can get it and we want everyone to come back and enjoy it,” said Greg Martz, one of the owners of Valley Country Cooking.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Fire Department hosts sensory friendly trunk or treat
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department hosted a sensory-friendly trunk or treat at Fire Station 1 Saturday afternoon. “Throughout the month of October we have had a series of fire prevention activities, and we’ve really tried to focus our efforts on hitting all different age groups and all different populations. I feel like there are several different groups in our area that are not always represented the best or could do something more,” Lt. Erin Stehle of the Harrisonburg Fire Department said.
WHSV
JMU volleyball sweeps Georgia Southern, remains top team in Sun Belt East
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU volleyball swept Georgia Southern in two matches over the weekend. The Dukes took Friday’s contest 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-18). On Saturday, they notched their tenth sweep of the season, beating the Eagles 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-14). JMU improves to 17-4 including an 11-1 mark...
jmu.edu
The Silicon Valley couple behind JMU’s largest gift
Focusing on students, Paul Holland (’82) and Linda Yates invest $5 million. Celebrated venture capitalist Paul Holland (’82) is a living illustration of JMU’s hallmark virtue of collaboration. “My simple one-liner for advice,” he says, “is to partner wisely. If you’re fortunate enough to partner wisely and deeply, then you will have a more fulfilling life and more opportunities.” He has lived out this ethic both in business, where he’s known for partnering with iconic CEOs and thought leaders, to his personal life.
Scarlet Nation
Live Updates: Miami vs Virginia
- Kickoff in a little over an hour and there is beautiful weather in Charlottesville, Virginia for todays game. Partly cloudy outside and a nice 60 degrees for the start of the game.
WDBJ7.com
Student disciplined after Bath County social media threat
BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There is an increased police presence at Bath County High School Friday as a precaution after a threat posted on social media Thursday night, according to Superintendent Dr. Rick Bolling. The post was on a student’s Facebook page, and that student, who was not in...
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
WHSV
Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
Police: Culpeper shoplifters steal speakers, Pac-Man arcade machine from Walmart
Culpeper Police Department is currently looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that occurred at a Walmart in the town of Culpeper.
