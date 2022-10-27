Police say a Connecticut man has been indicted for taking photos up a woman's skirt on a Metro-North train in Westchester. District Attorney Mimi Rocah told News 12 that 67-year-old Majid Hedayati is accused of using his cellphone to take photos under a woman's skirt late at night in September when sitting across from her on a train traveling through Harrison from Grand Central. The victim's friend was sitting directly next to Hedayati and confronted him and reported him to a conductor.

HARRISON, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO