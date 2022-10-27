Read full article on original website
Related
Attorney General: Bridgeport gas retailer fined $7,000 for not lowering taxes on fuel during gas tax holiday
A Bridgeport gas retailer was forced to pay $7,000 in fines to the state after it failed to lower taxes on gasoline during the gas tax holiday in April.
Union County business owner helps another local business revitalize amid struggles
The owner of Erika’s Cucina in Clark says that her café would have gone out of business if not for the help of her neighbor.
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
Newburgh man arrested for loaded handgun at Westchester County Airport
The officer spotted the loaded 9 mm handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine's monitor.
Stay safe: Police warn trick-or-treaters to be careful amid coyote, bear sightings
The Yonkers Police Department says there have been black bear sightings in the Lawrence Park neighborhood.
Playing With Fire: Years of ignored fire code violations push Rockland to crisis point
Decades of defiance and ignored safety warnings regarding fire and building code violations have reached a crisis point in Rockland County.
Halloween on a Monday? No problem for Rockville Centre trick-or-treaters
The added amount of candy seekers comes as a surprise as the holiday fell on a Monday this year.
Legal Aid Society files lawsuit to stop illegal apartment conversions in NYC
Legal Aid Society filed a lawsuit against the New York City Department of Buildings, the New York State Department of Homes and Community Renewal and landlords of a Brooklyn building after they say illegal apartment layout alterations have been initiated. The Legal Aid Society says these alterations can displace long-term rent-stabilized tenants.
News 12
Police: Man indicted for taking photos up woman’s skirt on Metro-North train
Police say a Connecticut man has been indicted for taking photos up a woman's skirt on a Metro-North train in Westchester. District Attorney Mimi Rocah told News 12 that 67-year-old Majid Hedayati is accused of using his cellphone to take photos under a woman's skirt late at night in September when sitting across from her on a train traveling through Harrison from Grand Central. The victim's friend was sitting directly next to Hedayati and confronted him and reported him to a conductor.
Police: Cornwall High School student hospitalized after ingesting marijuana edible
A Cornwall High School student collapsed in class and was taken to the hospital Friday after authorities say they ingested what appears to be a marijuana brownie.
News 12
Rockland County DA: Detective, drug task force supervisor dies at 31
A Rockland County detective has died at 31-years-old, the District Attorney’s Office announced on Sunday. Det. Xavier Fernandez was a drug task force group supervisor. There is no word on how he died, and funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. The office says Fernandez graduated from Rockland Community...
Gravesend residents rally against planned homeless shelter in their community
Their fight has ongoing for nearly a year as demonstrators filled the block at the corner of West 13th Street and Kings Highway.
New bakery opens its doors in Mamaroneck
The pastry chef has worked for clients like the Yankees in the past, and continues to grow her business.
Teen seriously hurt after falling off moving SUV in Deer Park
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on West 4th Street between Grand Boulevard and Park Avenue.
Police: 2 wanted in string of Brooklyn cab robberies
Police are searching for the two men who they say are connected to a string of local cab robberies in Brooklyn.
Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold at Brooklyn’s Broadway Mini Market Deli
A lucky person bought a winning Take 5 lottery ticket Saturday worth $20,000 at Broadway Mini Market Deli in Brooklyn.
Police: Man found fatally stabbed in Town of Wallkill, no arrests
News 12 is told that officers were in the area of Brookline Avenue in the Town of Wallkill for more than six hours on Sunday.
Suffolk police: Impaired driver caused North Amityville multi-car crash
Police say 26-year-old Tristan McLaughlin was driving on Route 110 around 8:30 p.m. when he rear-ended Juan Espinal Torres's car as he was waiting to make a left turn.
MTA bus driver faces aggravated DWI charge under Leandra’s Law in fatal Hempstead crash
A driver is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a fatal crash occurred in Hempstead.
Bridgeport woman turns anguish of her mother's murder into community beautification effort
A Bridgeport woman whose mother was murdered nine years ago says she's turning "the pain of that experience into pure positivity through public service."
Comments / 0