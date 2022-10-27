ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Police: Man indicted for taking photos up woman’s skirt on Metro-North train

Police say a Connecticut man has been indicted for taking photos up a woman's skirt on a Metro-North train in Westchester. District Attorney Mimi Rocah told News 12 that 67-year-old Majid Hedayati is accused of using his cellphone to take photos under a woman's skirt late at night in September when sitting across from her on a train traveling through Harrison from Grand Central. The victim's friend was sitting directly next to Hedayati and confronted him and reported him to a conductor.
HARRISON, NY
Rockland County DA: Detective, drug task force supervisor dies at 31

A Rockland County detective has died at 31-years-old, the District Attorney’s Office announced on Sunday. Det. Xavier Fernandez was a drug task force group supervisor. There is no word on how he died, and funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. The office says Fernandez graduated from Rockland Community...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

