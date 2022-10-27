Read full article on original website
See Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Recreate This Iconic Stranger Things Scene in Honor of Halloween
The actress channeled Stranger Things season 4 villain Vecna, while her boyfriend dressed up as Max Mayfield from the hit Netflix series Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend Shaun White are getting in the Halloween spirit! The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, channeled Stranger Things season 4 villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) while the Olympic gold medalist, 36, dressed up as Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) from the Netflix series to create one of the show's most iconic scenes. "Happy halloween," the Love Hard star shared alongside an Instagram video in which...
Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dead at 25: 'The Embodiment of Kindness'
Tim Roth and his family are mourning son Cormac Roth after his death at age 25. On Monday, the Roth family announced that "we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer" on Sunday, Oct. 16. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved...
Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious Video of Son Isaiah, 7, Dancing in an Old Man Halloween Costume
"This kid!!!!" the Grammy Award winner wrote Friday in a funny clip showing her son mimicking an "old man dance" Carrie Underwood is having some Halloween fun with her son! On Friday, the Grammy Award winner shared a hilarious clip via Instagram Story of her son Isaiah, 7, dressed in an old man Halloween costume while showing off some funny moves during their outing to celebrate the spooky season. "I need an old man dance, give me an old man dance," the singer said in the video before her...
Chrissy Teigen and Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Underrated Boot Style Sarah Jessica Parker Favors
Slouchy boots are the unsung hero of fall Chelsea and combat boots are everywhere in the fall, but there's an underrated style that celebrities are proving also deserves a spot in your footwear lineup this season. Recently, Anne Hathaway and Chrissy Teigen have both stepped out in suede slouch boots, a relaxed silhouette that can be worn in a wide variety of ways. Earlier this week, Teigen celebrated the launch of her brand Cravings' new baking mixes in knee-high black suede slouch boots and a brown two-piece set...
Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her The Shining Halloween Costume
The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining at a Halloween party last weekend Jessica Alba is turning to her daughter for help this Halloween. On Friday, the L.A.'s Finest alum, 41, shared a carousel of images from the Halloween festivities she attended last weekend, where she and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining. "#fbf to @gtdave3's epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting...
Kylie Jenner Channels the Bride of Frankenstein in Custom Jean Paul Gaultier Halloween Costume
Kylie Jenner doesn't play when it comes to Halloween. The beauty mogul, 25, unveiled her latest seasonal costume on Instagram Friday — revealing that she went out as none other than the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 film of the same name. While she's previously gone out as...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Creates Her Own Halloween Meme with Special 'Female Protagonist' Costume
Sarah Michelle Gellar has taken part in the most recent Spirit Halloween meme craze, turning herself, and her many characters, into a costume Sarah Michelle Gellar is meme-ing herself for Halloween. The Scooby Doo actress, 45, has taken part in the most recent Spirit Halloween meme craze, turning herself, and her many famous characters, into a costume: "Bad B---- Female Protagonist." The faux costume includes a picture of Gellar wearing a green leather jacket and blue jeans alongside accessories that include a "cocaine-filled cross" from Cruel Intentions,...
Kim Kardashian Mutates into 'X-Men' 's Mystique for Halloween — Marvel at Her Look!
Kim Kardashian is a business owner, mother, fashion icon and even a soon-to-be lawyer, but now she's adding one more role to that ever-growing list — Mutant. The SKIMS founder, 42, transformed in blue for her latest Halloween moment, when she went as Mystique from Marvel's X-Men films on Saturday evening.
Celebs Like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid Practically Live in Matching Sets, and This Best-Seller Is 31% Off
Wear it while traveling, running errands, or lounging around the house Whether you're reaching for fluffy slippers, oversized sweaters, or soft sweatpants, there's something about cold weather and less sunlight that makes you want to live in the coziest clothes possible. And you can totally look chic while wearing them thanks to matching sets. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid have turned to two-piece loungewear sets come fall. Lopez has been wearing them for over a decade in various colors and patterns. And Hadid's bold blue sweatshirt...
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween
The family of four is known for their extravagant group costumes on Halloween Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family has done it again! The couple and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for going all out with their extravagant group Halloween costumes each year, dressed up for the holiday as some of America's most beloved fast food mascots. "Trick Or Meat," Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family." Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy's fame, sitting holding a burger next...
Hilary Duff's Daughter Banks Gets Harry Styles Pillow from Grandma for 4th Birthday: 'Best Present'
Hilary Duff's mom knows her granddaughter Banks too well!. Over the weekend, the Younger star's daughter Banks Violet celebrated her fourth birthday with a celebration at home, where she received the "best present" from her grandma: a Harry Styles pillow. In a photo on Duff's Instagram Story, Banks is engrossed...
Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist to Monopolize Top 10 of Billboard Hot 100: '10 Out of 10'
Taylor Swift's lucky number has always been 13. But now it might be 10. The history-making musician has managed to make history yet again with her 10th studio album, Midnights, which landed 10 of its songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. Swift, 32, has officially become the first artist to ever monopolize the entire top 10, which was led by her single "Anti-Hero" as her ninth career No. 1 hit.
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest and the 'Live' Team Go Inside the Making of Their 2022 Halloween Special
PEOPLE has a sneak peek at Live with Kelly and Ryan's annual Halloween spectacular, which this year will find Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest transforming into characters from Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, House of the Dragon, The Bear and more Wig by Wig, Putting It Together Diane D'Agostino and Michelle Champagne (Hair and Make-Up): "Halloween at Live with Kelly and Ryan is crazy, frenetic and fun. It's always an energetic and creative experience. During the on-air live show, we only have commercial...
Ryan Murphy Reveals the Role of Mr. Schuester on 'Glee' Was Initially Written for Justin Timberlake
Mr. Schuester could have brought "Sexy Back". Glee creator Ryan Murphy revealed that he originally had Justin Timberlake — yes, the "Can't Stop the Feeling" musician — in mind when he created Will Schuester, the high school Spanish teacher and glee club director on the beloved series. During...
Behati Prinsloo Cradles Baby Bump in Sweet and Spooky Halloween Selfie
Prinsloo opted for a comfy outfit with face art to kick off the Halloween weekend Behati Prinsloo is getting into the spooky season! The 34-year-old model – who is expecting her third baby with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine – posted a snap heading into the Halloween weekend cradling her baby bump in a comfy outfit. This Halloween, she opted for a black Aritzia long-sleeve shirt and some yoga pants from Beyond Yoga. To give it a spooky edge, she added an alien necklace and inked in a...
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Which Unexpected 'Stranger Things' Costar She Found 'Really Hard to Let Go'
No thanks to Stranger Things' unflinching ability to break hearts by killing off its characters, Millie Bobby Brown is used to saying goodbye to costars. But the 18-year-old actress does admit it took her a little longer than usual to get over a few of the show's dramatic deaths. "It...
Daniel Radcliffe Denies Wolverine Casting Rumors: 'Don't Want to Get Locked Into Something'
Daniel Radcliffe referred to buzz about his potential role as Wolverine in future X-Men films as "purely a press-tour rumor" Daniel Radcliffe will not be baring adamantium claws anytime soon. The 33-year-old star of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story said in a recent interview with GQ that any buzz out there about him potentially replacing Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine in any future X-Men movies is "purely a press-tour rumor." "I say something, and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way so I say something different, and that sets it...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Her Bump in Skeleton Onesie — Complete with Baby — on Halloween
Meghan McCain is celebrating Halloween as she prepares to enter the third trimester of her pregnancy with her baby girl Meghan McCain is celebrating Halloween as a spooky mom-to-be! The former co-host of The View, 37, shared a mirror photo on Instagram Monday, smiling as she poses in a maternity skeleton onesie. "Happy Halloween!" she captioned the sweet photo. McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, is also mom to daughter Liberty, 2. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Wore X-Men Outfit to Birthday Dinner That 'Wasn't a Costume Party!'
Kim Kardashian's X-Men-themed Halloween costume was not exactly part of the dress code at Tracee Ellis Ross' 50th birthday dinner on Saturday night. But The Kardashians star, 42, was not above admitting the hilarious fashion faux pas on her Instagram Stories. "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner...
'The Bradshaw Bunch' Star Rachel Bradshaw Is Engaged to Her Boyfriend: 'YES YES YES YES'
On Monday, The Bradshaw Bunch star, 35, announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend of more than a year. The musician shared a series of photos on Instagram, including snaps of her and her now-fiancée — who has not been publicly identified — and her pear-shaped engagement ring with a diamond halo.
