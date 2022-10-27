DPS traffic stop on I-40 in Carson County leads to drug seizure Oct. 23

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl Oct. 23 after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 40 in Carson County.

According to a DPS news release issued Thursday, at about 10:50 a.m. Sunday, a trooper stopped a 2010 Toyota Tacoma traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered five plastic-wrapped bundles of fentanyl powder and four plastic-wrapped bags of fentanyl pills in an after-market compartment in a tool box, located in the bed of the pickup truck.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted, and they assisted with the investigation. DEA adopted the case.

The driver, Jaciento Cardenas, 27, and passenger, Saria Ordonez, 54, both of Baja, California, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. They were booked into the Randall County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angeles, California, to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, DPS said.