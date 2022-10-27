ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Eric Saucedo
4d ago

it's on video the lady trouper says clearly if it was my kid in there I would have went in there no questions asked since it wasn't she stood there while the kids got murdered..... cowards chicken peddler s

Reply
4
ChosenOne
4d ago

I'm sorry but as an officer you don't sit back and wait. You should have tried to do something. Knowing some children may have died at least you could have saved some. Coward is the only title you should have

Reply(2)
3
Jonas Lozano
4d ago

DPS has fired two troopers and some have resigned because fear of being fired. So yes DPS failed

Reply(1)
4
