Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Related
snntv.com
Charlie Crist rallies for support on the Suncoast, as Election Day nears
SARASOTA - Former Florida Governor, Charlie Crist made a pit-stop on the Suncoast Monday hoping to rally for support as we near Election Day. “Your vote is the vote, Charlie Crist is the vote," said former Sarasota Mayor, Willie Shaw. Democratic candidate for Governor, Charlie Crist made a pit stop...
snntv.com
Addison Sauickie verbally commits to USC
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Riverview High School and Sarasota Sharks swimmer Addison Sauickie verbally committed to the University of Southern California on Sunday. Sauickie joins the USC Trojans 2024 recruiting class.
snntv.com
Seven local bands perform superior shows in annual assessment
BRADENTON (SNN TV) - Seven Suncoast marching bands score the highest marks in their annual assessment. Bands across the area traveled to Manatee High School to perform 7-minute shows on which they've labored for as much as four months. Emotions ran high for many bands who scored the highest marks...
snntv.com
Suncoast H.S. Volleyball Recap: Regional Semifinals
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - High school Volleyball is coming down to the wire, and to end last week, several Suncoast schools were in Regional Semifinal action. With three victorious teams, the Regional Finals now set up like this:
snntv.com
Moondoggy's, Local 7433 Raise $5K for cancer research fund
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 31, 2022 - Local 7433 and Moondoggy's Saloon in gulf Gate raised $5,000 to help save the tatas recently. The two organizations raised the money last Thursday evening with a "Save 2nd Base" party and fundraiser. Proceeds go towards the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund, and over the weekend the 7433 delivered the proceeds to Hooter's Sarasota, which was hosting a Cornhole Tournament to also raise money for the research fund.
snntv.com
Walk to End Alzheimer's raised over $200k in Sarasota
A wave of purple took over Nathan Benderson Park Saturday morning. More than 800 people came out for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Right now there are more than 6 million people living with Alzheimer’s in the United States. But the number of lives that dementia touches is a lot larger.
snntv.com
Local bands perform at annual MPA Saturday
BRADENTON (SNN TV) - It's the time of the year many students in the area crave: the yearly FBA MPA on the Suncoast. It's when student musicians get to showcase for their local area their halftime show, something they've been working on since July and August. For some bands, this...
snntv.com
"Crush the Crisis" gathers piles of pills at hospitals
SARASOTA- Piles of pills were gathered at HCA Florida Blake Hospital and HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital. Hospitals partnered with local law enforcement in hosting the annual “Crush the Crisis” event. Community members were able to drive through and drop off unused or expired medication to be disposed of safely.
snntv.com
Gerry Bohanon returning to USF next season
TAMPA (SNN-TV) - After a season-ending shoulder injury derailed the 2022 season, USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon announced Monday that he will remain on the Bulls roster next year. “I wanted to thank you guys for welcoming me with open arms since I’ve been here... [I'm] Hurt by the news that...
Comments / 0