SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 31, 2022 - Local 7433 and Moondoggy's Saloon in gulf Gate raised $5,000 to help save the tatas recently. The two organizations raised the money last Thursday evening with a "Save 2nd Base" party and fundraiser. Proceeds go towards the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund, and over the weekend the 7433 delivered the proceeds to Hooter's Sarasota, which was hosting a Cornhole Tournament to also raise money for the research fund.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO