Exposure to particulate matter 2.5 μm or less associated with adverse outcomes among patients with fibrotic interstitial lung disease

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) impacts roughly 35,000 people in the United States. CF results in a mutated form of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), leading to dysfunction of a specific ion channel, ultimately causing increased water movement across the epithelium, particularly in the lungs. Due to the formation of mucus plugs as a result of this process, airways become blocked and infection risk increases. Therefore, this recessive disease is well known to have a devastating impact on lung function and quality of life. Given that this mutation can impact other organ systems, such as the gastrointestinal system, features such as pancreatic enzyme deficiency may emerge. The prevalence of cardiovascular disease in the CF population is also high. Studies have estimated that with a mean age of 33, roughly 10% of patients with CF have heart failure and 4% have had an acute myocardial infarction (MI). This contrasts with the general population where the prevalence of heart failure and MI are about 2% and 3%, respectively. Nevertheless, the mechanisms through which CF impacts the cardiovascular system are not as well understood. Chronic hypoxemia with CF can indirectly lead to cardiovascular issues through a variety of mechanisms. However, CFTR is expressed in cardiac myocytes and blood vessels, and the direct effect of CFTR malfunction on the cardiovascular system has yet to be thoroughly explored.

19 HOURS AGO