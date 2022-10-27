Exposure to particulate matter 2.5 μm or less associated with adverse outcomes among patients with fibrotic interstitial lung disease

Read full article on original website
Related
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
myscience.org
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
MHH research team has published current review on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in The Lancet. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumour develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The "traditional" causes of chronic liver damage include, in particular, infections with hepatitis viruses or excessive alcohol consumption. In the meantime, however, obesity and metabolic diseases, which include diabetes mellitus and lead to a so-called fatty liver, are becoming increasingly important.
News-Medical.net
Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus
Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
MedicalXpress
Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
boldsky.com
What Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its tissues. In CIDP, the body attacks the myelin sheaths, fatty coatings on nerve fibres that serve as insulation and protection [1]. The more commonly known disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), is believed to be related to...
physiciansweekly.com
Evaluation of mMRC’s Dyspnoea Scale as a Measure of Breathlessness Severity as a Patient-reported Measure
A clinical trial’s inclusion criteria or endpoint may use the modified Medical Research Council (mMRC) dyspnoea scale (a measure of the degree of dyspnea), which was suggested by recommendations. In any investigations, the category descriptions had not been validated against the dyspnoea severity grade. The researchers evaluated the content...
neurologylive.com
Dimethyl Fumarate Demonstrates Disease-Modifying Effect in Radiologically Isolated Syndrome
In the first of its kind ARISE study, treatment with dimethyl fumarate resulted in more than 80% reduction in risk of first demyelinating event relative to placebo. Findings from the pivotal ARISE study (NCT027395420) showed that early treatment with dimethyl fumarate (Tecfidera; Biogen) significantly reduced the risk of first clinical demyelinating event in patients with radiologically isolated syndrome (RIS). Presented at a late-breaker session at the 2022 European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) Congress, October 26-28, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, this was the first study ever to show a benefit of disease-modifying therapy in patients with RIS.1.
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
labroots.com
Why Heart Disease Is on the Radar With Cystic Fibrosis
Cystic Fibrosis (CF) impacts roughly 35,000 people in the United States. CF results in a mutated form of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), leading to dysfunction of a specific ion channel, ultimately causing increased water movement across the epithelium, particularly in the lungs. Due to the formation of mucus plugs as a result of this process, airways become blocked and infection risk increases. Therefore, this recessive disease is well known to have a devastating impact on lung function and quality of life. Given that this mutation can impact other organ systems, such as the gastrointestinal system, features such as pancreatic enzyme deficiency may emerge. The prevalence of cardiovascular disease in the CF population is also high. Studies have estimated that with a mean age of 33, roughly 10% of patients with CF have heart failure and 4% have had an acute myocardial infarction (MI). This contrasts with the general population where the prevalence of heart failure and MI are about 2% and 3%, respectively. Nevertheless, the mechanisms through which CF impacts the cardiovascular system are not as well understood. Chronic hypoxemia with CF can indirectly lead to cardiovascular issues through a variety of mechanisms. However, CFTR is expressed in cardiac myocytes and blood vessels, and the direct effect of CFTR malfunction on the cardiovascular system has yet to be thoroughly explored.
Medical News Today
Portal vein thrombosis: What to know
Portal vein thrombosis means that there is a blood clot in the portal vein. This vein carries blood to the liver. A clot can fully or partially block the portal vein, as well as blood flow to the liver. It can occur in people with liver disease, such as cirrhosis,...
cgtlive.com
EBV-targeted T-cell Immunotherapy Associated With Improvements in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis
MRI revealed that participants who achieved sustained or confirmed disability improvement showed significantly less ventricular enlargement at 12 months. ATA188, an investigational Epstein–Barr virus (EBV)-targeted T-cell immunotherapy being evaluated in the EMBOLD clinical trial (NCT03283826) for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis, demonstrated an ability to effect confirmed disability improvement, which was associated with brain volume change and normalized magnetization transfer ratio on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), according to results presented at the 38th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) taking place October 26-28, 2022, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.1.
What It Means When Your Platelet Count Is High
To measure the number of platelets in your blood, you'll need testing. Now, if the test comes back with a high count, it's best to know what that entails.
News-Medical.net
Harmless group of bacteria linked with increased risk of death in patients with end-stage renal disease
A big group of bacteria found in our soil, our water and our showerheads are harmless for most of us, but a new study indicates they are associated with an increased risk of dying in individuals whose kidneys have failed. In what appears to be the first study of its...
ajmc.com
Dupilumab Efficacy in AD Not Affected by Age of Disease Onset
Dupilumab exhibited similarly significant and sustained improvements in atopic dermatitis (AD) signs, symptoms, and quality of life of adult patients with moderate to severe AD, regardless of age of disease onset, compared with placebo. The efficacy of dupilumab among adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) does not...
MedicalXpress
Multiomics study of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Scientists at deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen, published today a large genome-wide association study on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in Nature Genetics. Sequence variants that associate with NAFLD were identified, including rare, protective loss-of-function variants that point to potential drug targets. Plasma proteomic analyses provided further insight into the pathogenesis of NAFLD.
2minutemedicine.com
Vitamin D3 supplementation not effective in preventing ventricular hypertrophy
1. Among adults older than 50 years of age, vitamin D3 supplementation did not have significant effects on cardiac structure and function after two years. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Vitamin D deficiency has been increasingly prevalent globally, especially with more time spent indoors in recent years. Research investigating animal...
ajmc.com
Case Report Describes Thrombocytopenia Secondary to Iron-Deficiency Anemia
A recently published report describes the diagnosis and treatment of a case of iron-deficiency anemia–associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent nosebleeds. While iron-deficiency anemia (IDA) is the most common type of anemia globally, it is only rarely associated with thrombocytopenia. A report published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health describes a case of IDA-associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent epistaxis.
reviewofoptometry.com
COPD Associated with Ocular Changes
COPD patients show vascular differences on OCT-A. Photo: Lori Mandy Pennington, OD. Click image to enlarge. Although COPD primarily affects the lungs, the natural course of the disease seems to also encompass tissues of the eye, as indicated by one recent study. The work aimed to record retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) thickness and vascular density alterations in the retina and optic disc caused by the disease. Effects on the tissues were more pronounced in cases of severe COPD, and additional pronounced effects were seen in the areas of the deep capillary plexus and the radial peripapillary capillary plexus.
2minutemedicine.com
2 Minute Medicine Rewind October 31, 2022
1. Among older adults with atrial fibrillation with no cognitive compromise at baseline, there was no statistical difference between warfarin or dabigatran groups in cognitive outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Atrial fibrillation has been shown to be associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia, which is...
physiciansweekly.com
Quantitative Flow Ratio Guided Coronary Intervention vs Angiography in Diabetic Patients
The therapeutic value of the quantitative flow ratio (QFR), a new angiography-based metric for the functional evaluation of coronary stenoses, has recently been proven in patients receiving the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). For a study, researchers sought to determine if diabetes status impacts the positive outcomes of QFR advice for lesion selection during PCI.
Comments / 0