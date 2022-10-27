Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Woman killed in early morning Columbia County crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake City woman has died after her vehicle crashed early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the crash report, the woman was traveling north on County Road 133 near Charmont Street. For unknown reasons, she then veered off the road and drove into a chain-link fence. The vehicle traveled through a yard and stopped at the fence in the northern part of the yard.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City woman dies in single-vehicle accident
A Lake City woman drove her SUV off County Road 133 early Sunday morning where she collided with a fence and later died. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 45-year-old Lake City woman driving an SUV north on CR 133 veered and left the roadway on the west shoulder around 12:01 a.m. near Charmont Street.
Lake City Reporter
Vehicles hit by gunfire over weekend
Weekend gunfire in three locations resulted in two vehicles and one transformer being hit, according to authorities. A Lake City Police Department release states officers responded to reports of gunfire Friday night, early Sunday morning and again Sunday night, all on the north side of the city. The gunfire Friday...
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in Ocala after collision with SUV in The Villages
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Ocala after a collision with a sport utility vehicle in The Villages. The 20-year-old Lady Lake man had been riding a Honda motorcycle at 12:22 p.m. Monday eastbound on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard when he collided with a 2022 Honda SUV driven by a 71-year-old Villager, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
mycbs4.com
Lake City Police investigate three reports of gunfire, finding more than 20 shell casings
Lake City — Lake City Police say they are investigating three different reports of shots fired, and they say two cars were hit with bullets. On Friday night, Police say they responded to a report of gunfire, but they could not find any evidence, or damage. Sunday morning, Police...
WCJB
Swamp buggy crash in Dixie County leaves one dead, four hurt
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Dixie County has left one person dead and multiple people with serious injuries. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a swamp buggy was headed north on CR 361 Sunday when it broke down on the road. A pickup also heading north crashed into...
villages-news.com
Driver injured in fiery crash after hitting guardrail and semi on I-75
An injured driver was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center after crashing into a guardrail and a semi on Interstate 75. The 29-year-old Ocala woman was driving a black 2016 Nissan Altima at about 8 a.m. Friday southbound on I-75 at Mile Marker 330 when she was changing lanes and “lost traction” on the wet roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her vehicle collided with a guardrail in the center median before traveling back into the southbound lanes of I-75. Her vehicle proceeded to strike the tire of trailer being towed by a Freightliner truck driven by a 39-year-old Bakersfield, Calif. man.
60-year-old pronounced dead in Putnam County Crash, six injured after ejection in crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
WCJB
Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
News4Jax.com
4 children among 7 passengers thrown from SUV in rollover crash that left 1 woman dead, FHP says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and six others -- including four children -- were injured Friday night in a rollover crash off County Road 309 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 27-year-old passenger was in...
villages-news.com
Residents drop off unwanted drugs at sheriff’s collection at Walmart
Residents took advantage of the the prescription drug take back day Saturday at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Villager Douglas Wickham dropped off unneeded prescription drugs at the event, where they were collected for safe disposal by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The resident of the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Paranormal activity cited as reason man was driving without 2 tires, Florida cops say
An SUV missing two tires was stopped along Florida’s Interstate 75, and the driver says paranormal activity was behind the disappearance, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports. It happened, he said, because someone put a curse on him, according to an Oct. 28 news release. The traffic stop...
click orlando
70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
Troopers arrest three for high-speed chase reaching speeds of 160 mph
Three people were arrested following a multi-county car chase that reached speeds of more than 160 mph and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
WCJB
Eighty-year-old cyclist hit and killed on Maricamp Road in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian accident in Ocala on Thursday resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man from Ocala was walking his bicycle on the eastbound shoulder of Southeast Maricamp Road near Water Road. Just after 6 p.m., the man stepped into the roadway.
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for two suspects who allegedly stole purse from elderly victim at Publix
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are suspected of stealing an elderly victim’s purse at the Publix located on SW Highway 200 in Ocala. Shortly before the theft, the two suspects (pictured below) entered the grocery...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County K-9 aids deputies in capture of alleged truck thief
A Lake County sheriff’s deputy’s K-9 assisted in capturing a suspected truck thief. Deputies had been advised to look out for a white GMC Sierra which had been stolen Tuesday from a local business. A Lake County deputy spotted the truck driving northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 early Wednesday morning. When the truck accelerated to get away from the deputy, he radioed for assistance. Deputies deployed stop sticks near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and County Road 44 in Leesburg. The stolen truck ran over the stop sticks, puncturing all the trucks tires. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Barry Earl Wilbanks, continued to drive the truck even though the tires came off the wheels.
click orlando
Troopers seek witnesses of fiery I-75 crash that killed 3 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses of a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 earlier this week that killed three people and injured two others in Marion County. Troopers said a car and tractor-trailer collided on Wednesday, causing both to go across the median...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Update: CCSO arrests third suspect
Update (1:30 p.m.): Law enforcement apprehended the third suspect who had been on the run since this morning in Columbia County. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) social media post at 1:30 p.m., the man was apprehended and area school lockdowns were lifted. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will now assume the lead in the investigation.
Comments / 0