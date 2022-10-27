ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, FL

News4Jax.com

COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City woman dies in single-vehicle accident

A Lake City woman drove her SUV off County Road 133 early Sunday morning where she collided with a fence and later died. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 45-year-old Lake City woman driving an SUV north on CR 133 veered and left the roadway on the west shoulder around 12:01 a.m. near Charmont Street.
LAKE CITY, FL
Lake City Reporter

Vehicles hit by gunfire over weekend

Weekend gunfire in three locations resulted in two vehicles and one transformer being hit, according to authorities. A Lake City Police Department release states officers responded to reports of gunfire Friday night, early Sunday morning and again Sunday night, all on the north side of the city. The gunfire Friday...
LAKE CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in Ocala after collision with SUV in The Villages

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Ocala after a collision with a sport utility vehicle in The Villages. The 20-year-old Lady Lake man had been riding a Honda motorcycle at 12:22 p.m. Monday eastbound on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard when he collided with a 2022 Honda SUV driven by a 71-year-old Villager, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Swamp buggy crash in Dixie County leaves one dead, four hurt

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Dixie County has left one person dead and multiple people with serious injuries. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a swamp buggy was headed north on CR 361 Sunday when it broke down on the road. A pickup also heading north crashed into...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Driver injured in fiery crash after hitting guardrail and semi on I-75

An injured driver was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center after crashing into a guardrail and a semi on Interstate 75. The 29-year-old Ocala woman was driving a black 2016 Nissan Altima at about 8 a.m. Friday southbound on I-75 at Mile Marker 330 when she was changing lanes and “lost traction” on the wet roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her vehicle collided with a guardrail in the center median before traveling back into the southbound lanes of I-75. Her vehicle proceeded to strike the tire of trailer being towed by a Freightliner truck driven by a 39-year-old Bakersfield, Calif. man.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Residents drop off unwanted drugs at sheriff’s collection at Walmart

Residents took advantage of the the prescription drug take back day Saturday at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Villager Douglas Wickham dropped off unneeded prescription drugs at the event, where they were collected for safe disposal by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The resident of the...
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Eighty-year-old cyclist hit and killed on Maricamp Road in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian accident in Ocala on Thursday resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man from Ocala was walking his bicycle on the eastbound shoulder of Southeast Maricamp Road near Water Road. Just after 6 p.m., the man stepped into the roadway.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County K-9 aids deputies in capture of alleged truck thief

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy’s K-9 assisted in capturing a suspected truck thief. Deputies had been advised to look out for a white GMC Sierra which had been stolen Tuesday from a local business. A Lake County deputy spotted the truck driving northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 early Wednesday morning. When the truck accelerated to get away from the deputy, he radioed for assistance. Deputies deployed stop sticks near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and County Road 44 in Leesburg. The stolen truck ran over the stop sticks, puncturing all the trucks tires. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Barry Earl Wilbanks, continued to drive the truck even though the tires came off the wheels.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Update: CCSO arrests third suspect

Update (1:30 p.m.): Law enforcement apprehended the third suspect who had been on the run since this morning in Columbia County. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) social media post at 1:30 p.m., the man was apprehended and area school lockdowns were lifted. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will now assume the lead in the investigation.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

