Orange County, FL

Orange County woman learns of son’s shooting death through photo of his body that someone sent her

By Phylicia Ashley, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
VIDEO: Orange County woman learns of son's shooting death through photo of his body that someone text her

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The mother of a man found dead in Orange County said someone texted her a picture of his body this morning.

Investigators said they found the victim, Anthony Nixon, on Rio Lane near Rio Grande Avenue, and have been collecting evidence as they try to figure out what led up to the shooting.

“He didn’t deserve to be left in a driveway with nobody to hold his hand,” said Charlotte Davis, Nixon’s mother.

She said the family heard from her son last night. Davis said he got a call from a man around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. He was answering his phone until around midnight, when someone else answered then hung up.

This morning, she was texted a photo of her son’s bead body.

“Whoever did this should have to pay for this, should have to answer for it,” Davis said.

Davis is known in the community for her activism and helping other children stay on the right path.

Miles Mulrain, Nixon’s close friend, said Nixon was mentoring children and helping with the organization Stop the Violence.

“This is not just another incident on the west side of Orlando — this is a tragic incident. This was a young man who was killed.”

The family said they don’t think Rio Lane is where he was killed because the house is abandoned and his black Infinity and his phone are missing.

Video: Man found dead in driveway of abandoned Orange County home, deputies say A man was found dead Thursday morning in the driveway of an abandoned house in Orange County. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Comments / 17

Carrie Smith
3d ago

This is so sad to find out about the death of your child like that. I Pray that God strengthen his family and friends. May justice come quick!!! Jesus please protect us all from all this hurt,harm and danger!!!

Reply
13
THE DIVA..
4d ago

I use to live a few miles from there. it hurts my soul that a mother who is active in protecting children, has her child murdered and texted his dead body. So make me understand where I'd god?

Reply
9
Casper Thefriendlyghost
3d ago

That's coldblooded rite there. Someone meant to send that photo to her personally. The devil 😈 is ALWAYS busy.

Reply
10
