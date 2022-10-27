Orange County woman learns of son’s shooting death through photo of his body that someone sent her

VIDEO: Orange County woman learns of son’s shooting death through photo of his body that someone text her Orange County woman learns of son’s shooting death through photo of his body that someone text her

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The mother of a man found dead in Orange County said someone texted her a picture of his body this morning.

Investigators said they found the victim, Anthony Nixon, on Rio Lane near Rio Grande Avenue, and have been collecting evidence as they try to figure out what led up to the shooting.

“He didn’t deserve to be left in a driveway with nobody to hold his hand,” said Charlotte Davis, Nixon’s mother.

She said the family heard from her son last night. Davis said he got a call from a man around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. He was answering his phone until around midnight, when someone else answered then hung up.

This morning, she was texted a photo of her son’s bead body.

“Whoever did this should have to pay for this, should have to answer for it,” Davis said.

Davis is known in the community for her activism and helping other children stay on the right path.

Miles Mulrain, Nixon’s close friend, said Nixon was mentoring children and helping with the organization Stop the Violence.

“This is not just another incident on the west side of Orlando — this is a tragic incident. This was a young man who was killed.”

The family said they don’t think Rio Lane is where he was killed because the house is abandoned and his black Infinity and his phone are missing.

