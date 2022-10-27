ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith named 2022 NWSL MVP

By Brenna Greene
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In just her second professional regular season, Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith was named the NWSL’s MVP on Thursday.

The only other Thorns player to be named NWSL MVP was Lindsey Horan in 2018.

At just 22 years old, Smith is the youngest MVP in league history. She scored 14 goals in 18 appearances this season, which was the second-most goals scored in the league. She also had a career-best three assists this year. Her 14 goals is a Thorns single-season record, besting Horan’s 13 in 2018.

Hardesty, Gonzalez debate for Portland City Council spot

Smith had four games this season where she scored two goals, referred to as a brace in soccer, which is the most braces in a single season in NWSL history.

Overall in her career, Smith has scored 25 goals and four assists in 53 appearances.

Smith and the Thorns will play in the NWSL Championship in Washington D.C. on Saturday at 5 p.m. on KOIN against the Kansas City Current.

