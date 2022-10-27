It’s something that seemed crazy to think about just a few weeks ago, but the Washington Commanders may just be playoff contenders. The team is now 4-4 having won its third straight game on Sunday, taking home a thrilling victory at the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16. A two-minute drill to end the game saw a clutch performance by the entire offense, stealing the win with just 22 seconds to go.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO