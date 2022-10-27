Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
‘Hoos in the NBA: Huge Sunday for several UVA Basketball alums in the Association
Trey Murphy III is settling as a starter for Western Conference contender New Orleans. Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser are key rotation guys for Eastern Conference favorite Boston. And somehow, some way, Ty Jerome has gone from getting cut free by two of the NBA’s worst teams in the preseason...
Augusta Free Press
Heinicke leads Washington Commanders to 17-16 comeback win over Colts
It’s something that seemed crazy to think about just a few weeks ago, but the Washington Commanders may just be playoff contenders. The team is now 4-4 having won its third straight game on Sunday, taking home a thrilling victory at the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16. A two-minute drill to end the game saw a clutch performance by the entire offense, stealing the win with just 22 seconds to go.
Augusta Free Press
Jalen Hurts throws four TD passes, three to A.J. Brown, in 35-13 Eagles’ win
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 285 yards and tossed a career-high four touchdown passes — three of them to his favorite target A.J. Brown by halftime — as Pittsburgh was walloped, 35-13, by the Eagles Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The underdog Steelers (2-6) were searching for...
Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Commanders face Colts with chance to get back to .500 mark
Don’t look now, but the Washington Commanders have a chance to move to .500 when they travel to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Week 8 action. Washington is at 3-4, but enters the day still in fourth in the ultra-competitive NFC East. But back-to-back wins over the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers has Ron Rivera’s team with a bit of momentum.
Augusta Free Press
Baltimore Ravens make late trade move for game-changing defender Roquan Smith
The Baltimore Ravens made a huge move just a day ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. That’s huge news, as the Ravens don’t have a history of making major trades during the season, which makes this a bit of a huge surprise. In acquiring Chicago Bears inside...
