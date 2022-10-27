Social media influencing spike in stolen Kia, Hyundai vehicles, CPD warns
CHICAGO — Chicago Police Department is warning owners of Kia and Hyundai that their vehicles are vulnerable to theft due to a growing social media trend.
Authorities issued an alert Wednesday, stating that burglars target vehicles with make years 2010-2021. According to police, thieves break the vehicle's windows, use a screwdriver to pop off the column, and then use a USB cable to start the car and drive away.
Incident and time locations:
- 2040 W Adams – Monday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.
- 2924 W Fulton – Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m.
- 101 N Hoyne – Sunday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.
- 119 N Peoria – Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10:45 a.m.
- 716 S Ada – Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 p.m.
- 328 N Albany – Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 p.m.
- 2717 W Iowa – Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.
- 2315 W Chicago – Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 a.m.
Police said the stolen vehicles are often used to commit other violent crimes throughout the city.
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .
