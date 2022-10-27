Social media influencing spike in stolen Kia, Hyundai vehicles, CPD warns

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Department is warning owners of Kia and Hyundai that their vehicles are vulnerable to theft due to a growing social media trend.

Authorities issued an alert Wednesday, stating that burglars target vehicles with make years 2010-2021. According to police, thieves break the vehicle’s windows, use a screwdriver to pop off the column, and then use a USB cable to start the car and drive away.

Incident and time locations:

2040 W Adams – Monday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.

2924 W Fulton – Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m.

101 N Hoyne – Sunday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.

119 N Peoria – Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10:45 a.m.

716 S Ada – Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 p.m.

328 N Albany – Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 p.m.

2717 W Iowa – Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.

2315 W Chicago – Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 a.m.

Police said the stolen vehicles are often used to commit other violent crimes throughout the city.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

