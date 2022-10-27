Buccaneers Reportedly Expect Star Receiver To Return Tonight

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers have lost two straight games and face a tough Thursday Night Football matchup tonight against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, it appears that help might be on the way in Tampa Bay.

In a tweet posted by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo this afternoon, reports seem to indicate that Buccaneers' receiver Julio Jones is expected to play tonight after missing the past three games with a knee injury.

" #Buccaneers WR Julio Jones (knee) is expected to play tonight after missing the previous three games, sources tell me and @Sara_Walsh . It’ll be the third game in a Tampa uniform for Jones, who has played Weeks 1 and 4," Garafolo tweeted ahead of Thursday Night Football.

As mentioned in Garafolo's post , Jones has only suited up for two games this season as a Buccaneer. In Week 1, Jones caught three passes for 69 yards and also added 17 yards rushing on two attempts.

Week 4, though, only saw Jones tally one reception for seven yards.

Jones' return should provide relief to a struggling Buccaneers' offense which was limited to just three points in a Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

While Jones may not be the same dominant receiver many fans remember from his time in Atlanta, the seven-time Pro Bowler still has an elite frame and an ability to catch contested passes, a skill the Tampa Bay offense could certainly benefit from.

Jones and the Buccaneers will look to right the ship tonight as they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.