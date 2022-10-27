ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keansburg, NJ

101.5 WPDH

Dutchess Legislator Win’s Appeal

Recently a Dutchess County Legislator had the original verdict in his lawsuit overturned by the United States 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. The original case went to court after this legislator alleged that he was illegally terminated from his previous job at a Hudson Valley bank. How It Started. Before...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Attorney General Sues Real-Estate Management Firm

It was announced yesterday, October 25th, that New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Greenland Property Services LLC and its related entities (Green National) for not complying with parts of an agreement made with her office earlier this year. Attorney General James Sues Landlord for Failing to Address Building...
SYRACUSE, NY
101.5 WPDH

How Can New York Volunteer Firefighters Apply for New Grant Money

Over the last few months, you might have been hearing more and more about the urgent need for volunteer firefighters in your community, is there still a need? Yes, there is. With a need for new firefighters, there is also a need to keep them up to date on all of the latest firefighting techniques. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is looking to help small volunteer fire departments get money to help with that training.
NEW YORK STATE
hudsoncountyview.com

Two caught with over 450 grams of meth with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City

One man and one woman were caught with over 450 grams of methamphetamine with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City yesterday, authorities said. Lynnette Lipinski, 39, of Jersey City, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, New York, are both charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement,
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Feds: Jersey City felon convicted of possessing heroin, cocaine, & loaded firearm

A Jersey City felon was convicted of possessing heroine, cocaine, and a loaded firearm after a three-day trial, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Clarence Gaffney, 36, of Jersey City, was convicted yesterday of possessing a loaded firearm, and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances on three different occasions, following a trial before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Newark.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Metro-North Passenger Indicted for Photographing Up Woman’s Skirt

A Metro-North passenger has been indicted after officials say he was caught taking pictures up the skirt of a woman also riding on the train. Commuting back and forth from New York City through the Hudson Valley can be hard enough. Whether it's drunk passengers getting sick on the train, rowdy sports fans or loud talkers unaware of their surroundings, Metro-North can sometimes be a very unpleasant way to travel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Corrections officer charged with smuggling tobacco into N.J. prison

A senior correctional police officer was arrested at Northern State Prison in Newark earlier this month after investigators determined he accepted money to smuggle tobacco to an inmate lodged at the facility, authorities said Thursday. Christopher Smoaks, 31, of Jersey City, is charged with second-degree bribery in official matters and...
NEWARK, NJ
Vibe

Tsu Surf Pleads Not Guilty To RICO Charges, Joe Budden Reacts

Tsu Surf appeared in court on Thursday (Oct. 27) and pleaded not guilty to the federal charges stemming from his RICO case.  “Rahjon ‘Tsu Surf’ Cox pleaded NOT GUILTY to federal charges via teleconference in US District Court in Newark today,” FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers reported. “He remains in custody at Essex County Jail.”More from VIBE.comTsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges In New JerseyJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryJoe Budden Accuses YouTuber Of Capitalizing Off Kevin Samuels' Death Cox also tweeted for the first time since his detainment Thursday, giving a rallying cry to his fans and...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Two arrested and charged for murder of Letrell Duncan

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi announced Oct. 28 that two suspects — one adult and one juvenile — have been charged with the Oct. 3 murder of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, of East Orange.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Residents Can Earn Money Just by Drinking Beer

If you're contemplating a new career in the coming months, this could be the dream job for you. Do you like drinking beer and traveling? Might want to make sure you're not drinking too much and then getting behind the wheel. However, an RV company is looking for someone who is willing to spend the next two years on the road while visiting breweries and distilleries across the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
