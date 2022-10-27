Read full article on original website
Dutchess Legislator Win’s Appeal
Recently a Dutchess County Legislator had the original verdict in his lawsuit overturned by the United States 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. The original case went to court after this legislator alleged that he was illegally terminated from his previous job at a Hudson Valley bank. How It Started. Before...
Detective, Drug Task Force Supervisor In Rockland Dies At Age 31
A detective in the Hudson Valley has died at the age of 31. The Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced with "profound sadness" that detective and Drug Task Force Supervisor Xavier Fernandez died on Friday, Oct. 28. A cause of death has not been released. Fernandez worked as an NYPD...
Jersey Shore Ex-Con Loses In Federal Trial For Multi-Pounds Of Heroin, Fentanyl, Coke, Gun
An ex-con caught with several pounds of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl -- not to mention a loaded gun -- in his Ocean County apartment is facing significant time behind bars following convictions in federal court. Dyshawn Moss, 43, of Manchester, was found guilty of drug and weapons offenses, including being...
Alert: Drugs Made To Look Like Candy Found In Hudson Valley, New York
As kids get ready to celebrate Halloween local police are warning the public about "candy-like" drugs that were found in the Hudson Valley. One woman was arrested. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 25-year-old Cali A. Hamilton for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell.
New York Attorney General Sues Real-Estate Management Firm
It was announced yesterday, October 25th, that New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Greenland Property Services LLC and its related entities (Green National) for not complying with parts of an agreement made with her office earlier this year. Attorney General James Sues Landlord for Failing to Address Building...
How Can New York Volunteer Firefighters Apply for New Grant Money
Over the last few months, you might have been hearing more and more about the urgent need for volunteer firefighters in your community, is there still a need? Yes, there is. With a need for new firefighters, there is also a need to keep them up to date on all of the latest firefighting techniques. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is looking to help small volunteer fire departments get money to help with that training.
According to These Statistics, What States Are New Yorkers Moving To?
We've known that residents have been moving away from New Yrok state for some time. Everything from poor job growth outside of New York City, rising crime, to high taxes, to the cold winters have been blamed in the past. New York was also especially hard hit by COVID-19 in...
Essex Corrections Officer Helped Inmate Smuggle Tobacco: Prosecutor
A corrections police officer in Essex County helped an inmate smuggle tobacco into prison, authorities said. Christopher Smoaks, a senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison in Newark, has been arrested and charged with bribery in official matters and conspiracy, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
hudsoncountyview.com
Two caught with over 450 grams of meth with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City
One man and one woman were caught with over 450 grams of methamphetamine with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City yesterday, authorities said. Lynnette Lipinski, 39, of Jersey City, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, New York, are both charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement,
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: Jersey City felon convicted of possessing heroin, cocaine, & loaded firearm
A Jersey City felon was convicted of possessing heroine, cocaine, and a loaded firearm after a three-day trial, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Clarence Gaffney, 36, of Jersey City, was convicted yesterday of possessing a loaded firearm, and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances on three different occasions, following a trial before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Newark.
Metro-North Passenger Indicted for Photographing Up Woman’s Skirt
A Metro-North passenger has been indicted after officials say he was caught taking pictures up the skirt of a woman also riding on the train. Commuting back and forth from New York City through the Hudson Valley can be hard enough. Whether it's drunk passengers getting sick on the train, rowdy sports fans or loud talkers unaware of their surroundings, Metro-North can sometimes be a very unpleasant way to travel.
Corrections officer charged with smuggling tobacco into N.J. prison
A senior correctional police officer was arrested at Northern State Prison in Newark earlier this month after investigators determined he accepted money to smuggle tobacco to an inmate lodged at the facility, authorities said Thursday. Christopher Smoaks, 31, of Jersey City, is charged with second-degree bribery in official matters and...
Authorities: Coke Dealer Who Drove Down Elmwood Park Sidewalk To Avoid Arrest Freed By Judge
A drug-dealing café worker from Elmwood Park drove down a sidewalk to escape detectives, authorities said, then was almost immediately released by a judge after his subsequent arrest. Dominick Nicolosi Jr., 30, sold cocaine to an undercover detective multiple times over the past several weeks, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark...
New York Teacher Stole Funds From Hudson Valley Youth Club
A Hudson Valley teacher is accused of stealing around $100,000 from a youth club. On Friday, On October 21, 2022, members of the Town of Ramapo Police Detective Bureau arrested 35-year-old Yan Garcia of Hillburn, New York, following a 6-month investigation. Rockland County Man Accused of Stealing From Ramapo Valley...
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
Tsu Surf Pleads Not Guilty To RICO Charges, Joe Budden Reacts
Tsu Surf appeared in court on Thursday (Oct. 27) and pleaded not guilty to the federal charges stemming from his RICO case. “Rahjon ‘Tsu Surf’ Cox pleaded NOT GUILTY to federal charges via teleconference in US District Court in Newark today,” FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers reported. “He remains in custody at Essex County Jail.”More from VIBE.comTsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges In New JerseyJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryJoe Budden Accuses YouTuber Of Capitalizing Off Kevin Samuels' Death Cox also tweeted for the first time since his detainment Thursday, giving a rallying cry to his fans and...
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
essexnewsdaily.com
Two arrested and charged for murder of Letrell Duncan
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi announced Oct. 28 that two suspects — one adult and one juvenile — have been charged with the Oct. 3 murder of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, of East Orange.
Hudson Valley Residents Can Earn Money Just by Drinking Beer
If you're contemplating a new career in the coming months, this could be the dream job for you. Do you like drinking beer and traveling? Might want to make sure you're not drinking too much and then getting behind the wheel. However, an RV company is looking for someone who is willing to spend the next two years on the road while visiting breweries and distilleries across the country.
N.J. man charged with murdering co-worker tried to plot copycat killing, authorities say
A New Jersey man charged with killing a co-worker in her home during lunch faces new charges that he conspired with another inmate to commit a copycat crime that would cast doubt on his guilt, authorities said Thursday. Kenneth Saal, 30, formerly of Lindenwold, has been held in the Middlesex...
