Baker Mayfield Make Feelings About His New Role Very Clear

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since his rookie season, Baker Mayfield will serve as a backup quarterback when the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

While Mayfield said he'd like to be starting, he's okay with the situation.

He told reporters on Thursday that he has no plans to ask for a trade.

"Mayfield talked to reporters, says he’d like to be starting, but noted 'PJ played his ass off.' Said he wants to be here, won’t ask for a trade." -- Darin Gantt

Earlier this week, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks announced that , even though Mayfield is healthy once again, P.J. Walker will remain the team's starting quarterback. Walker completed 16 of 22 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' upset of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

Mayfield missed the Panthers' past two games due to a high ankle sprain. But even when he was healthy, he struggled.

Through five games, Mayfield completed 54.4 percent of his passes and threw four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Mayfield had started the past 67 games he was healthy enough to play, dating back to the third game of his rookie season, when he took over as the Browns' starter behind center.