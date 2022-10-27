ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WDSU

Mississippi's $40M medical marijuana growing operation has taken root in Canton

Mississippi's medical marijuana program has ramped up substantially in the past few months, with growers starting to harvest the first plants that patients can legally consume. During a news briefing Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health said provisional licenses have been issued to 138 dispensaries, eight processors, three disposal...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Company accused of selling health insurance without license in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) issued a cease and desist order to Salvasen Holdings and its parent company Triada Assurance Holdings, LLC. According to MID, the insurance agency violated Mississippi law by marketing and selling health insurance without having an insurance license. The agency also said Salvasen Holdings marketed insurance plans […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Medical marijuana expected to hit Mississippi shelves in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program is closer to getting product out to licensed customers. Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) had 180 days to prepare for the program, which they said was much less time than other states who had to set up similar programs. “This is an […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi Insurance Department issues Cease and Desist order

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Insurance Department is cracking down on a company because of its business practices. The department has issued a Cease and Desist order to Salvasen Holdings and its parent company Triada Assurance Holdings LLC. The company is accused of marketing and selling Health Insurance without...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi growers report best sweet potato crops in years

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Several sweet potato growers in Mississippi said the quality of this year’s crop is the best they’ve seen in 20 years. Lorin Harvey, a sweet potato specialist with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said he expects this year’s total acreage to be around 28,500. The amount is slightly less […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Flu & RSV cases starting to climb throughout the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those tissues ready. Flu and RSV cases are increasing throughout the state. “I would say right now, we’re probably seeing more flu than RSV in South Mississippi in our pediatric population, but we’re still seeing lots of RSV and it’s been this whole summer,” said Victoria Sivils, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

A Century of Service: Mississippi accounting firm credits dedication to clients for 100 years of success

What began as a one-man auditing company has grown over the last 100 years to more than 35 employees representing clients in more than 35 states. In 1922, Vicksburg resident James D. Pond started the James D. Pond Auditing Company. Little did Pond know, his business, now known as May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm, would continue to thrive and in October celebrate its centennial.
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone around here has already won a really nice prize, $50,000!. The ticket was sold at Meridian’s North Hills Texaco. The lucky player matched 4 out of 5 white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 29 drawing. If you bought a ticket, check it carefully!
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
VICKSBURG, MS
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA

