Mississippi’s largest marijuana grower forced to destroy $1 million in plants, make improvements
The largest medical marijuana grower licensed so far in Mississippi’s fledgling program had to destroy about $1 million worth of plants, halt some operations and make structural improvements at one of its sites, state Health Department officials said Thursday. But largely, the department said it is working with new...
WDSU
Mississippi's $40M medical marijuana growing operation has taken root in Canton
Mississippi's medical marijuana program has ramped up substantially in the past few months, with growers starting to harvest the first plants that patients can legally consume. During a news briefing Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health said provisional licenses have been issued to 138 dispensaries, eight processors, three disposal...
Company accused of selling health insurance without license in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) issued a cease and desist order to Salvasen Holdings and its parent company Triada Assurance Holdings, LLC. According to MID, the insurance agency violated Mississippi law by marketing and selling health insurance without having an insurance license. The agency also said Salvasen Holdings marketed insurance plans […]
Medical marijuana expected to hit Mississippi shelves in 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program is closer to getting product out to licensed customers. Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) had 180 days to prepare for the program, which they said was much less time than other states who had to set up similar programs. “This is an […]
wcbi.com
Mississippi Insurance Department issues Cease and Desist order
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Insurance Department is cracking down on a company because of its business practices. The department has issued a Cease and Desist order to Salvasen Holdings and its parent company Triada Assurance Holdings LLC. The company is accused of marketing and selling Health Insurance without...
Mississippi growers report best sweet potato crops in years
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Several sweet potato growers in Mississippi said the quality of this year’s crop is the best they’ve seen in 20 years. Lorin Harvey, a sweet potato specialist with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said he expects this year’s total acreage to be around 28,500. The amount is slightly less […]
WLBT
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves will call a special session later this week regarding a $2.5 billion economic development project, the largest in Mississippi history. Multiple House members earlier confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn sent a message early Monday morning preparing them for the special...
WDAM-TV
Flu & RSV cases starting to climb throughout the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those tissues ready. Flu and RSV cases are increasing throughout the state. “I would say right now, we’re probably seeing more flu than RSV in South Mississippi in our pediatric population, but we’re still seeing lots of RSV and it’s been this whole summer,” said Victoria Sivils, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic.
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
Mississippi governor extends Jackson water emergency order
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over the water crisis in the capital city of Jackson. On the same day the emergency declaration was set to expire, Reeves said the state of emergency he declared on Aug. 30 would remain in place until Nov. 22.
A Century of Service: Mississippi accounting firm credits dedication to clients for 100 years of success
What began as a one-man auditing company has grown over the last 100 years to more than 35 employees representing clients in more than 35 states. In 1922, Vicksburg resident James D. Pond started the James D. Pond Auditing Company. Little did Pond know, his business, now known as May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm, would continue to thrive and in October celebrate its centennial.
WLBT
Latest Visit Mississippi campaign embraces the state’s haunted history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Mississippi’s history is always a tourism draw, but this year, Mississippi is embracing the more haunted stories. You may have seen the latest Visit Mississippi ads featuring various haunted spots in the state. “We’ve looked at it as really just another place to enhance our tourism...
WTOK-TV
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone around here has already won a really nice prize, $50,000!. The ticket was sold at Meridian’s North Hills Texaco. The lucky player matched 4 out of 5 white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 29 drawing. If you bought a ticket, check it carefully!
WLBT
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
12,000 poor Mississippi kids slated to lose child care, welfare chief warns lawmakers
The number of spots in child care for poor children in Mississippi will be reduced by 12,470 in September 2024 when the state’s allotment of federal COVID-19 relief funds is exhausted, a special Senate committee was warned on Tuesday. The Mississippi Department of Human Services is currently using a substantial portion of its federal COVID-19 […]
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash
JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
localmemphis.com
Mississippi Gov. Reeves to push for full elimination of income tax
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state's income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Addressing a crowd of business leaders Thursday at an event hosted by the...
Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses
Heavy rains, associated with a storm system moving across Mississippi Saturday, left shoppers at one Mississippi shopping center stranded when they found their cars flooded in the parking lot. Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center...
WLBT
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over Jackson’s water system through November 22, saying that additional time is needed for a transition period between state managers and a private operator expected to be brought on to oversee plant operations. The order, which...
