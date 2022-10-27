Read full article on original website
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale officer who shoved protester will soon go on trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020 will soon go on trial. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
WSVN-TV
Customer tells police she was raped at Mango’s on Ocean Drive; 2 employees named in complaint
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Beach hot spot is at the center of a police investigation after a woman claimed she was raped inside, and two employees have been named in a complaint. A large crowd gathered at Mango’s Tropical Cafe on Ocean Drive to celebrate Halloween on...
Parkland Crime Update: Burglary and Embezzlement
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 24, 2022. A 54-year-old male was the victim of a Burglary Residence on 10/19/2022. Victims returned to their residence after being at work. No one had been at their home since that morning. They discovered a rear bedroom window slightly opened, with a screen dislodged. A bicycle was left outside the window by the suspect. It did not appear entry was made.
Click10.com
15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.
Man convicted for killing family during crash while high on dust cleaner
The 25-year-old Florida man accused of killing a family in a 2018 high speed crash after ingesting household dust cleaner has been convicted of vehicular homicide.
Families get final say before Parkland shooter is sentenced
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison this week — but not before the families of the 17 people he murdered get the chance to tell him what they think. A two-day hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday...
Coral Springs City Manager Loses Bid For Immunity in First Amendment Lawsuit
Coral Springs City Manager Frank Babinec does not have legal immunity from a lawsuit filed by a former city humane officer, who Babinec allegedly fired for posting a meme of George Floyd, an appellate court ruled Thursday. Warren Darlow, who also had animal control duties in Coral Springs, began working...
cw34.com
Racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park
WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages. Around 8:26 a.m. Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the hateful messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to Hunters Pointe in Weston. BSO Weston District deputies...
Fort Lauderdale about to elect first Black woman for City Commission. But who will it be?
One of the four women vying to replace District 3 Commissioner Robert McKinzie in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election is about to make history. The winner will become the first Black woman elected to the commission in the history of a city founded in 1911, more than a century ago. McKinzie, whose term doesn’t end until November 2024, is making an early exit to take a seat on the County ...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale FL
Fort Lauderdale restaurants have long been renowned for their high quality, great service, and various cuisines. Because of the number of great Fort Lauderdale restaurants, we’ve compiled a short guide to help you try the best of the best. Keep reading to find seven of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale FL.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach
A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
NBC Miami
Body of Dead Man Found in Naranja Canal: Police
Police are investigating a death in a southwest Miami-Dade canal Monday morning after a man's body was found. Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Police officers at the scene near Tallahassee Road and Southwest 268th Street in Naranja just after 6:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Police said a bystander on a bicycle saw the...
BSO looking to crack 1998 murder
MIAMI – The Broward Sheriff's Office is hoping a sketch will help them crack a decades-old cold case.She was killed on the evening of December 18, 1998.Someone dragged her into an isolated area of U.S. 27 about 1 mile north of I-75.A boater found her more than a day later.Investigators say the woman had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled.An examination also indicates that this woman may have been a mother.Homicide investigators say one thing that stood out is that she had on red shoes.If you have any information on this woman's identity, or her murder, you're asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
Click10.com
Search ongoing for driver who fatally struck woman in Miami street and then took off
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in Miami-Dade County. According to Miami police, a woman was struck by a car on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 22nd Street in the early morning hours on Sunday. The car then...
NBC Miami
Miramar Woman Accused of Injuring Fiancé With Car Then Fleeing
The Miramar couple had arguments in the past, but it came to a head when the 43-year-old woman hit the brakes to get her fiancé off the hood of her car and then took off, police said. Janel Lakendria Tate is charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene...
South Florida official sentenced for lying to enter detention center to see lover
MIAMI - A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to court records. Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month, and she isn't running for re-election....
Click10.com
Patient recounts terrifying moments after standoff suspect walked in dental clinic
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A man seen barricading himself inside a Wilton Manors dental clinic for hours Thursday faces felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. The man, identified by police as 45-year-old Brian Koller, was seen wearing a black suit and tie, sunglasses...
Suburban West Palm Beach crash kills passenger, seriously injures driver
WEST PALM BEACH — A 68-year-old suburban West Palm Beach woman was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash that also seriously injured the driver of the car she was riding in, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Saturday. Maria Tolento was a passenger in a 2002 Ford...
CBS News
Off-Duty Broward Sheriff's deputy shot dog in Coral Springs
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Coral Springs man rushed his dog to a veterinarian after it was shot by an off-duty Broward Sheriff's deputy. Juan Oro said his girlfriend was taking their two dogs out for a walk in their neighborhood in the 4100 block of NW 114th Avenue and ran back to their unit to get their leashes. That's when they heard a gunshot.
WPTV
Suspect accused of threatening to kill election workers, blow up voting site in Broward County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice and FBI said Thursday they are working closely to investigate and prosecute violations of federal election laws in connection with the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Two weeks ago the FBI arrested Joshua David Lubitz and charged him with threatening election...
Talk Media
