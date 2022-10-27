ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Burglary and Embezzlement

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 24, 2022. A 54-year-old male was the victim of a Burglary Residence on 10/19/2022. Victims returned to their residence after being at work. No one had been at their home since that morning. They discovered a rear bedroom window slightly opened, with a screen dislodged. A bicycle was left outside the window by the suspect. It did not appear entry was made.
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park

WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages. Around 8:26 a.m. Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the hateful messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to Hunters Pointe in Weston. BSO Weston District deputies...
WESTON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale about to elect first Black woman for City Commission. But who will it be?

One of the four women vying to replace District 3 Commissioner Robert McKinzie in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election is about to make history. The winner will become the first Black woman elected to the commission in the history of a city founded in 1911, more than a century ago. McKinzie, whose term doesn’t end until November 2024, is making an early exit to take a seat on the County ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale FL

Fort Lauderdale restaurants have long been renowned for their high quality, great service, and various cuisines. Because of the number of great Fort Lauderdale restaurants, we’ve compiled a short guide to help you try the best of the best. Keep reading to find seven of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale FL.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach

A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Body of Dead Man Found in Naranja Canal: Police

Police are investigating a death in a southwest Miami-Dade canal Monday morning after a man's body was found. Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Police officers at the scene near Tallahassee Road and Southwest 268th Street in Naranja just after 6:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Police said a bystander on a bicycle saw the...
NARANJA, FL
CBS Miami

BSO looking to crack 1998 murder

MIAMI – The Broward Sheriff's Office is hoping a sketch will help them crack a decades-old cold case.She was killed on the evening of December 18, 1998.Someone dragged her into an isolated area of U.S. 27 about 1 mile north of I-75.A boater found her more than a day later.Investigators say the woman had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled.An examination also indicates that this woman may have been a mother.Homicide investigators say one thing that stood out is that she had on red shoes.If you have any information on this woman's identity, or her murder, you're asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida official sentenced for lying to enter detention center to see lover

MIAMI - A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to court records. Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month, and she isn't running for re-election....
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Off-Duty Broward Sheriff's deputy shot dog in Coral Springs

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Coral Springs man rushed his dog to a veterinarian after it was shot by an off-duty Broward Sheriff's deputy. Juan Oro said his girlfriend was taking their two dogs out for a walk in their neighborhood in the 4100 block of NW 114th Avenue and ran back to their unit to get their leashes. That's when they heard a gunshot.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Coral Springs, FL
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

