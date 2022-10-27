Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
WWMTCw
Former police officer accused of laundering millions of COVID relief money
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Georgia police officer Andre Jackson was convicted of attempting to launder $500,000 in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief funds, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Monday. Jackson is expected to face up to 10 years in prison, according to Totten. Probation: No jail time for former...
WOOD
Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial in Patrick Lyoya’s killing
A former Grand Rapids police officer has been ordered to stand trial for murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya after a judge said there are questions that must be decided by a jury. (Oct. 31, 2022) Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial in Patrick Lyoya’s …. A former...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ex-Grand Rapids officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial for murder
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The ex-Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial on murder charges. Christopher Schurr was charged in June with second-degree murder after shooting Lyoya in the back of the head, killing him, during a traffic stop on April 4. “There is...
Deputies arrest 6 Grand Rapids teens accused of stealing from vehicles
Police say six Grand Rapids teens were arrested over the weekend for stealing items out of vehicles.
WOOD
Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial: what comes next
A former Grand Rapids police officer has been ordered to stand trial for murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya after a judge said there are questions that must be decided by a jury. (Oct. 31, 2022) Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial: what comes …. A former Grand Rapids...
Ex-Michigan cop to face murder trial in killing of Black man
A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head will stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge said Monday. Judge Nicholas Ayoub announced his decision after hearing testimony last week and seeing video about the death of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
wgvunews.org
Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend
For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
Officer charged in fatal shooting of unarmed Black man will go to trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder of Patrick Lyoya will go to trial. Christopher Schurr, a seven-year veteran of the Grand Rapids Police Department, has pleaded not guilty. Judge Nicholas Ayoub reviewed evidence presented in Schurr's preliminary hearing last week. Lyoya, a...
Law professor ‘95% sure’ ex-GRPD officer will stand trial
Monday is a pivotal day in the murder case against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr.
Kalamazoo Township release report leading up to termination of fire chief
A 19-year-old firefighter claims she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through fall 2021.
nbc25news.com
Police need help identifying retail fraud suspect in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged retail fraud investigation from Friday afternoon. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 at the Big Rapids Walmart.
Footage shown in court of Patrick Lyoya death ‘terribly taxing’ for family, attorney says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Footage shown in court of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a now-former Grand Rapids police officer has been emotionally difficult on relatives present, an attorney for the Lyoya family said. “It’s terribly taxing for the family,” said Tom Waun, a managing partner with Ven...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids man sells illegal guns to federal informant, faces prison time
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One day after being released from jail on a weapons conviction, a Grand Rapids man sold illegal firearms to a federal informant. Ernest James Jones Jr., 22, was sentenced to 70 months in prison, and three years of supervised release, after selling illegal firearms to an informant on four different occasions, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.
‘Used knife, No remorse’: Suspected serial killer on police radar in 1996
In 1997, months after Sharon Hammack's body was found, a member of a task force investigating a string of murders interviewed Garry Artman at his home in Kentwood.
UpNorthLive.com
Man sentenced to 70 months after selling stolen guns to ATF agent
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Rapids man was sentenced Friday for unlawfully possessing firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. Ernest James Jones Jr., 22, was sentenced to 70 months in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms, Totten said. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney also...
1 hospitalized after Allendale Twp. crash
A 22-year-old woman is in the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Allendale Charter Township.
wtvbam.com
Battle Creek Police identify woman murdered on W. Fountain Street on October 23
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the name of a woman found murdered a week ago on Saturday, October 22. Authorities say 81-year-old Betty Smith was found to have suffered stab wounds when they responded to her home in the 100 block of West Fountain Street around 5:45 p.m. that day.
Morning Sun
Lake man headed to trial on charges he molested relative
A Lake man charged with molesting a child relative is headed to trial. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, waived a hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind him over for trial. The hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday. Calkins was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police identifies victim in fatal Barry County car crash
BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation into a deadly Baltimore Township car crash continues with new details released by state police Monday. The crash happened Oct. 26 on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of his car and rolled into a cornfield, according to Michigan State Police.
Fox17
Grand Rapids man sentenced for illegal firearms possession
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to spend almost six years behind bars for the illegal possession of firearms. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 22-year-old Ernest James Jones Jr. will be imprisoned for 70 months, followed by three years of supervised release.
