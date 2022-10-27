ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial: what comes next

A former Grand Rapids police officer has been ordered to stand trial for murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya after a judge said there are questions that must be decided by a jury. (Oct. 31, 2022) Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial: what comes …. A former Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend

For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
ALLENDALE, MI
WWMTCw

Grand Rapids man sells illegal guns to federal informant, faces prison time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One day after being released from jail on a weapons conviction, a Grand Rapids man sold illegal firearms to a federal informant. Ernest James Jones Jr., 22, was sentenced to 70 months in prison, and three years of supervised release, after selling illegal firearms to an informant on four different occasions, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man sentenced to 70 months after selling stolen guns to ATF agent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Rapids man was sentenced Friday for unlawfully possessing firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. Ernest James Jones Jr., 22, was sentenced to 70 months in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms, Totten said. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney also...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

Lake man headed to trial on charges he molested relative

A Lake man charged with molesting a child relative is headed to trial. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, waived a hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind him over for trial. The hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday. Calkins was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids man sentenced for illegal firearms possession

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to spend almost six years behind bars for the illegal possession of firearms. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 22-year-old Ernest James Jones Jr. will be imprisoned for 70 months, followed by three years of supervised release.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

