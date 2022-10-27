GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One day after being released from jail on a weapons conviction, a Grand Rapids man sold illegal firearms to a federal informant. Ernest James Jones Jr., 22, was sentenced to 70 months in prison, and three years of supervised release, after selling illegal firearms to an informant on four different occasions, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO