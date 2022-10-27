Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
44-year-old Pensacola man critically injured in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man was critically injured in a crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on State Road 292 near W Herman Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on State Road 292 when it veered...
Suspect dead after 5+ hour standoff outside Government Plaza in Mobile
UPDATE (10:10 p.m.): Court is expected to continue as normal tomorrow. UPDATE (5:06 p.m.): Officials confirm the man who shot himself at the end of a more than five hour standoff in downtown Mobile has died. Video of our live coverage is below. UPDATE (3:39 p.m.): Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine gave a statement after […]
WEAR
UPDATE: Man pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is now underway in Escambia County after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died from his injuries. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a call came in Saturday afternoon about a man being found in his home with multiple gunshot wounds off Medford and Fremont Avenue.
Mobile police investigating Sunday night fatal shooting
Mobile police say a 23-year-old man died Sunday following a shooting. Cpl. Katrina Frazier said the incident happened at about 11:11 p.m. in the 300 block of Azalea Road. Police responding to a shots fired call found the victim in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, whose...
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen suspect in September shooting surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen accused in a September shooting turned himself in at the Mobile County Metro Jail, according to the Mobile Police Department. Cassius Taylor, 19, of Mobile, surrendered Thursday. Jail records show he was a later released on bail. Authorities said officers responding to the 400...
WEAR
Report: Deputies find Century man smoking cigarette next to shot woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The arrest report for Tuesday's shooting in Escambia County reveals more details about the incident. Joseph Anthony Franklin, 60, of Century, is charged with attempted murder. Deputies say he shot a woman around 8:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200-block McBride Road. She was flown...
WEAR
Man dies after hanging from pickup truck in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead in Escambia County after Florida Highway Patrol says he fell from a pickup truck on Saturday morning. The initial report shows the man was hanging on the outside of the pickup truck as it was driving down State Road 295 near Martha Avenue around 4 a.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: Three relatives arrested as search for murder suspect continues
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a wanted murder suspect were put behind bars accused of fighting back at Mobile County deputies. Deputies and investigators showed up to a house in Semmes Wednesday looking for Joseph Timmons. Timmons is wanted in the murder of Tristan Bohannon. But according to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge rejects Escambia County capital murder defendant’s bid to dismiss charges
BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - A judge has denied an Escambia County capital murder defendant’s request that he throw out the charges based on the false testimony of a law enforcement investigators. Circuit Judge Jack Weaver last summer declared a mistrial after Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigator Casey Ott testified...
WALA-TV FOX10
Atmore woman dies in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 57-year-old Atmore woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said Patricia Allen Helton was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. According to troopers with ALEA, Helton was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
FHP: Gulf Breeze man caught with massive amount of drugs in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Breeze man is facing 25 drug-related charges after he was caught with a wide variety of illicit substances while driving through Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said their Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a GMC Yukon on Interstate 10 Wednesday and that they had probable […]
utv44.com
Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
WEAR
Trial date set for 1 of 5 men charged in murder of Ladarius Clardy
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date was set Tuesday for one of the men charged in the death of Ladarius Clardy. Kobie Jenkins, 21, was in court for a docket day Tuesday morning. Jenkins is charged with first degree pre-meditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. An Escambia County judge...
After yearlong investigation WCSO makes 25 arrests and seizes 3,000 grams of cocaine
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you noticed a heavier police presence in Walton County over the last few days, that’s because they have been wrapping up a drug trafficking investigation. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office said 25 suspects were involved in trafficking cocaine in Walton and Okaloosa County. They […]
WEAR
UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
waltonso.org
3,000 GRAMS OF COCAINE SEIZED, 21 ARRESTED ON FEDERAL AND STATE CHARGES FOR CONSPIRACY AND DRUG TRAFFICKING
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— More than 3,000 grams of cocaine is seized during a yearlong investigation into drug trafficking in Walton and Okaloosa Counties resulting in the arrest of 21 people. Operation Hans Gruber began in March of 2021 investigating the drug trafficking activities of Deshawn Brown, Pablo Burgos-Lozada, Aubry...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local family captures tornado on video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While FOX10 was warning you about possible tornadoes in the area-- many of you witnessed funnel clouds forming over Mobile Bay on Saturday. FOX10 spoke with one family who shared a story they’ll never forget. The Dumas family was driving on the bayway when they...
At least six tornadoes confirmed in south Alabama from Saturday storms
Southwest Alabama was hit by tornado warning after tornado warning on Saturday as a string of rotating storms rolled onshore from the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service in Mobile sent survey teams out to investigate on Sunday and has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
utv44.com
Prichard street renamed in honor of 102-year-old local woman
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Friends, family, and community members gathered on what was formerly known as Truman Drive to rename this road after Mary Lee Hill, a woman who has served the Prichard community for over 100 years. Friday, the city of Prichard renamed Truman drive to Honorary Mary...
WALA-TV FOX10
West Mobile man recalls having seconds to take shelter as wild weather moves through
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We saw tornadic activity on both sides of the bay -- a good bit of it playing out during our live team coverage. Here’s a look at some of the damage. “The rain just ceased -- you didn’t hear it anymore and it sounded like a freight train. You could feel the pressure in your body -- it just felt really weird -- my ears popped,” recalled Bill Boren, lives in West Mobile.
Comments / 0