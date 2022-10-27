ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

44-year-old Pensacola man critically injured in crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man was critically injured in a crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on State Road 292 near W Herman Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on State Road 292 when it veered...
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Mobile police investigating Sunday night fatal shooting

Mobile police say a 23-year-old man died Sunday following a shooting. Cpl. Katrina Frazier said the incident happened at about 11:11 p.m. in the 300 block of Azalea Road. Police responding to a shots fired call found the victim in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, whose...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Teen suspect in September shooting surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen accused in a September shooting turned himself in at the Mobile County Metro Jail, according to the Mobile Police Department. Cassius Taylor, 19, of Mobile, surrendered Thursday. Jail records show he was a later released on bail. Authorities said officers responding to the 400...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Man dies after hanging from pickup truck in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead in Escambia County after Florida Highway Patrol says he fell from a pickup truck on Saturday morning. The initial report shows the man was hanging on the outside of the pickup truck as it was driving down State Road 295 near Martha Avenue around 4 a.m.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Atmore woman dies in crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 57-year-old Atmore woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said Patricia Allen Helton was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. According to troopers with ALEA, Helton was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ATMORE, AL
utv44.com

Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
LOXLEY, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local family captures tornado on video

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While FOX10 was warning you about possible tornadoes in the area-- many of you witnessed funnel clouds forming over Mobile Bay on Saturday. FOX10 spoke with one family who shared a story they’ll never forget. The Dumas family was driving on the bayway when they...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Prichard street renamed in honor of 102-year-old local woman

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Friends, family, and community members gathered on what was formerly known as Truman Drive to rename this road after Mary Lee Hill, a woman who has served the Prichard community for over 100 years. Friday, the city of Prichard renamed Truman drive to Honorary Mary...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

West Mobile man recalls having seconds to take shelter as wild weather moves through

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We saw tornadic activity on both sides of the bay -- a good bit of it playing out during our live team coverage. Here’s a look at some of the damage. “The rain just ceased -- you didn’t hear it anymore and it sounded like a freight train. You could feel the pressure in your body -- it just felt really weird -- my ears popped,” recalled Bill Boren, lives in West Mobile.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy