Related
Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Drops Another Bombshell
The Republican U.S. Senate candidate claimed to have no idea who the woman could be. But apparently she's the mother of one of his kids.
Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion
Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
Herschel Walker's Mom Calls Claim That His Grandma Was 'Full-Blood Cherokee' into Question
Herschel Walker may have been caught in another lie this week, when his own mother refuted a talking point that the Georgia Senate candidate has been attributing to her. "I found something out. My mom just told me that my mom, grandmother, was full-blood Cherokee," he said at a Sept. 28 campaign stop in Forsyth, Georgia. "So I'm Native American. I was like, whoa, hello! So I'm a super mutt, I don't know what I am."
Trump's message to Republicans on abortion
Former President Donald Trump says Republicans need to do a better job explaining their position on abortion ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview that aired Saturday, Trump spoke with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, who talked about how Democrats are flooding the zone with campaign ads attacking Republicans on abortion access and surmised that inflation is a more important issue to voters.
Herschel Walker accuser reveals slew of damning evidence, including love letters, photos, and audio
A woman who said she had a decadelong relationship with Georgia GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker claimed Wednesday that the football star pressured her to get an abortion in 1993.
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to reject Lindsey Graham's stay in election probe
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Prosecutors for the investigation into efforts to undermine the 2020 Presidential Election results in Georgia, asked Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to deny Sen. Lindsey Graham's request for a stay an order for his testimony Thursday. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis issued a 22-page response...
mailplus.co.uk
Donald Trump’s hopes of becoming US President again could be wrecked... by his Diet Coke habit
1 Jacob Rees-Mogg has a carriage clock with the letters M, O, G and G where the numbers 12, 3, 6 and 9 would normally be. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the personalised timepiece when the Tory MP was interviewed from home on BBC1. He later revealed that it was a family heirloom made by a Somerset quarry firm which doubled as a firm of undertakers.
Schumer caught on hot mic telling Biden that Georgia's Senate race 'going downhill' for Dems
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was overheard Thursday telling President Biden that the potentially pivotal race for U.S. Senate in Georgia appeared to be "going downhill" for Democrats. "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer said in a candid conversation on a New York airfield tarmac with the...
Ex-GOP Jan. 6 investigator warns there are still “three dozen” MAGA lawmakers who should be probed
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves after a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., served as a key researcher in the early days of the House Select Committee investigating the...
Newly released private messages show Oath Keepers leader was skeptical Trump would act on Jan. 6
CNN — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was skeptical that then-President Donald Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act in the lead up to January 6, according to new messages revealed Thursday, and was privately preparing to wage his own rebellion led by the far-right militia group. Investigators obtained the...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Obama trolls Trump for not taking his 'lumps' after election loss in new speech
Former President Barack Obama mocked his presidential successor for not accepting the 2020 election results during an appearance at a Georgia rally on Friday. Obama told the attendees of the rally about his first race for Illinois's 1st Congressional District in 2000 and how he ended up getting "whooped" by his opponent. The former president described the loss as "embarrassing" and that he had to go out the day after his loss with "a big L on my forehead," according to footage of his speech.
Washington Examiner
'Somebody is going to die': Chilling warnings from lawmakers after vicious Paul Pelosi attack
The violent attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco residence has sparked new calls for increased security to be provided to prominent politicians and their families. Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and bodily injuries on Friday after a man assaulted him...
Herschel Walker's son launches another attack on father after secret abortion claim
Christian Walker, the son of Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, has fired off the latest attack on his father amid allegations that he paid for a woman to have an abortion after the pair conceived a child while dating in 2009.
thecomeback.com
Barack Obama blasts Herschel Walker with Donald Trump comparison
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his political campaign as he runs for Georgia’s Senate seat against incumbent Raphael Warnock in a race Joe Biden was told is “going downhill” for Warnock, former United States President Barack Obama is speaking out against Walker, comparing him to Donald Trump.
Washington Examiner
Trump looks to cement hold on GOP as midterm election turns on allied candidates
Former President Donald Trump isn’t on the ballot next week despite his successor’s best efforts to make the election about him. But the midterm elections will stand as a big test of Trump’s influence on the Republican Party. Control of the 50-50 Senate will come down to...
Herschel Walker’s Abortion Scandal Might Be Democrats’ Last Hope In the Midterms
Four months ago, when the U.S. Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision, overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the issue of abortion to the states, it was an unmitigated disaster for American women.For the Democratic Party, it provided a political lifeline.Outraged supporters of a woman’s right to choose turned out in droves in special elections earlier this summer in New York and Alaska, bringing unexpected victories for Democratic candidates. A referendum on a constitutional amendment in Kansas, which would have set the stage for an abortion ban in the state, lost by double-digits. Even in the face of punishing inflation...
Jan. 6 committee gives Georgia DA “key evidence” that “undermines” Trump’s criminal defense: report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has handed over...
Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'
Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
Warnock expands lead over Walker in Georgia bid for Senate, but race remains tight: Poll
The Georgia Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker is still neck and neck in the polls despite recent allegations that the Republican candidate paid for a woman to have an abortion in 2009. Forty-six percent of Georgia voters say they’re likely to vote for Warnock compared...
Washington Examiner
Where polls stand in key Senate races one week from midterm elections
With one week to go before Election Day, several Senate races are polling at near ties. Republicans need a net gain of just one Senate seat to win the majority in the upper chamber, and the polling averages are showing a number of tight races. All are within margins of error, and in the end, election night could be anyone's game.
