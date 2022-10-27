ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

5 San Francisco 49ers Starters Did Not Practice This Thursday

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKY77_0ipH6Lqp00

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers were missing a handful of big names at their team practice today.

Deebo Samuel, who missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, missed practice again Thursday, along with several other 49ers starters.

In a tweet posted this afternoon by ESPN's Nick Wagoner, Kyle Juszczyk (finger), Dre Greenlaw (calf), Arik Armstead (foot) and Jauan Jennings (hamstring) reportedly joined Samuel as non-participants in today's 49ers practice.

" #49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) not on the practice field again for early portion of Thursday practice open to media. Kyle Juszczyk (finger), Dre Greenlaw (calf), Arik Armstead (foot), Jauan Jennings (hamstring) also not participating," Wagoner announced Thursday.

While Samuel is arguably the most noteworthy name on the list, the absence of defensive starters' Arik Armstead and Dre Greenlaw should be monitored closely, as well.

Both have started every game for the 49ers this season in which they've been healthy, although Armstead is looking to make his first appearance since re-aggravating an injury in Week 4.

Greenlaw, on the other hand, has started all seven games for San Francisco this year, but is in danger of missing his first in Week 8. A 2019 fifth-round selection for the 49ers at linebacker, Greenlaw currently leads the team in tackles (58) this season.

The San Francisco 49ers will look for a more positive practice report on Friday as the team prepares for a road matchup with the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged

In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.  After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Chicago Bears Are Trading Roquan Smith

For the second week in a row, the Chicago Bears are trading away one of their top defensive players. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears are sending linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.  The Ravens will send the Bears 2023 draft picks in the second and fifth ...
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy