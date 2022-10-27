5 San Francisco 49ers Starters Did Not Practice This Thursday

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers were missing a handful of big names at their team practice today.

Deebo Samuel, who missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, missed practice again Thursday, along with several other 49ers starters.

In a tweet posted this afternoon by ESPN's Nick Wagoner, Kyle Juszczyk (finger), Dre Greenlaw (calf), Arik Armstead (foot) and Jauan Jennings (hamstring) reportedly joined Samuel as non-participants in today's 49ers practice.

" #49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) not on the practice field again for early portion of Thursday practice open to media. Kyle Juszczyk (finger), Dre Greenlaw (calf), Arik Armstead (foot), Jauan Jennings (hamstring) also not participating," Wagoner announced Thursday.

While Samuel is arguably the most noteworthy name on the list, the absence of defensive starters' Arik Armstead and Dre Greenlaw should be monitored closely, as well.

Both have started every game for the 49ers this season in which they've been healthy, although Armstead is looking to make his first appearance since re-aggravating an injury in Week 4.

Greenlaw, on the other hand, has started all seven games for San Francisco this year, but is in danger of missing his first in Week 8. A 2019 fifth-round selection for the 49ers at linebacker, Greenlaw currently leads the team in tackles (58) this season.

The San Francisco 49ers will look for a more positive practice report on Friday as the team prepares for a road matchup with the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.