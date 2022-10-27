ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

let's see 4 million unvetted illegals in 18 months have entered our country and 10,000 more each day bringing in all kinds of diseases from 3rd world countries tuberculosis and measles have come back big time go figure huh

Is RSV a new term for the same respiratory sickness we’ve experienced for generations or is it something new. Like a hybrid virus

Related
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 in Ohio: New cases continue to rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New coronavirus cases have reached a three-week high in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,633 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the case count above 10,000 on consecutive weeks and above 8,500 for three straight weeks. ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead […]
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

RSV cases rising locally, but not threatening hospital capacity

Cincinnati Children's is reporting more cases of RSV among children. Dr. Felicia Scaggs Huang says respiratory syncytial virus is not new, but it is showing up earlier than it usually does, and in greater numbers. "There's a lot of theories as to why that might be happening," she says. "A...
CINCINNATI, OH
beckersasc.com

Cincinnati endoscopy center ranked best in Ohio

The Anderson Endoscopy Center in Cincinnati was the highest-ranked endoscopy center in Ohio by Newsweek for a third consecutive year. Newsweek's list was created in collaboration with market research firm Statista. It ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASC around the country in major surgical specialties, according to an Oct. 27 news release the center shared with Becker's.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it's not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children's Health, who explains why.
INDIANA STATE

