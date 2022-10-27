Read full article on original website
HD #1
3d ago
let's see 4 million unvetted illegals in 18 months have entered our country and 10,000 more each day bringing in all kinds of diseases from 3rd world countries tuberculosis and measles have come back big time go figure huh
3d ago
Is RSV a new term for the same respiratory sickness we’ve experienced for generations or is it something new. Like a hybrid virus
Cincinnati Children's is prepared for possible surge in RSV cases
As RSV cases increase across the country, Cincinnati Children's Hospital said its fully prepared if the respiratory virus surges in the Tri-State.
WLWT 5
Springboro student surprises favorite custodian with wheelchair-accessible costume
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — A Springboro student surprised one of his favorite school custodians by dressing like him for the school's trick-or-treat Halloween parade. Clearcreek Elementary first-grader Owen Moore, who is in a wheelchair, wanted to dress as his favorite Head Custodian Keith Shockley – "Mr. Keith" – in the school's parade.
WLWT 5
Skyline Chili employees remember former coworker Anne Gieske killed in South Korea
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — A northern Kentucky woman is among the more than 150 people killed in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea. Those who knew Anne Gieske are remembering her for her smile and personality. Gieske is the niece of Ohio Congressman Brad Wenstrup. She graduated from...
Northeast Ohio doctor who claimed COVID vaccine makes you magnetic under Ohio Medical Board investigation
CLEVELAND — The Middleburg Heights doctor who gained national attention by telling Ohio lawmakers that COVID-19 vaccines magnetize their recipients and “interface” with 5G towers is facing the possibility of losing her license to practice medicine. In a letter written last month, the State Medical Board of...
Many Ohio doctors find medical marijuana is effective for cancer and pain, but fewer find it effective for sickle cell anemia
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Most Ohio doctors who can recommend medical marijuana say they were satisfied with the drug’s effectiveness in treating patients with pain, cancer, fibromyalgia and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a new State Medical Board of Ohio survey. The survey found 59.4% of participants were satisfied...
RECALL ALERT: Pureed baby foods sold across the Miami Valley recalled
A Dayton-area baby food company has issued a voluntary recall of baby food products sold across the Miami Valley, according to the Warren County Health District. Taste-T-Love Baby Food is recalling all varieties of baby food puree packaged in 4 oz. squeeze pouches dated April 2022 to February 2023, the health district said.
500 million now available in new program from the state of Ohio
hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
Food Stamps Schedule: Ohio Direction Card November 2022 Payments and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last digit of their case number....
COVID-19 in Ohio: New cases continue to rise
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New coronavirus cases have reached a three-week high in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,633 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the case count above 10,000 on consecutive weeks and above 8,500 for three straight weeks. ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead […]
weisradio.com
Family reveals ordeal of 2-year-old son in hospital with 3 viruses simultaneously
(MIDDLETOWN, Ohio) — An Ohio family is speaking out to share their son’s battle with three different viruses as respiratory infections spike in children across the country, filling up hospital beds. It all started when the Jackson family, from Middletown — about 35 miles north of Cincinnati —...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Sovereign Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Sovereign Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
wvxu.org
RSV cases rising locally, but not threatening hospital capacity
Cincinnati Children's is reporting more cases of RSV among children. Dr. Felicia Scaggs Huang says respiratory syncytial virus is not new, but it is showing up earlier than it usually does, and in greater numbers. “There’s a lot of theories as to why that might be happening,” she says. “A...
2-year-old Middletown boy admitted to hospital after contracting different three viruses
It’s been a tough couple of months for a family in Middletown trying to figure out why their son was so sick. For about 6 weeks the Jackson family said their two-year-old son, Wilder Jackson, just kept having fevers. They didn’t know what was causing it until this week.
wvxu.org
Where Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley stand on the issues facing Ohio's next governor
The race for Ohio governor, between Democratic candidate Nan Whaley and Republican incumbent Mike DeWine, has seen the candidates carry out two different strategies. Ohio could make history by electing a woman governor for the first time if Whaley, and her running mate Cheryl Stephens, were to win. DeWine —...
beckersasc.com
Cincinnati endoscopy center ranked best in Ohio
The Anderson Endoscopy Center in Cincinnati was the highest-ranked endoscopy center in Ohio by Newsweek for a third consecutive year. Newsweek's list was created in collaboration with market research firm Statista. It ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASC around the country in major surgical specialties, according to an Oct. 27 news release the center shared with Becker's.
Trick or Treat Forecast for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia
(WOWK) — Update: The trick or treat forecast is still mostly on track. We saw a little more rain this morning, but most of these showers will clear up by the evening hours. There may still be a few lighter drizzles sulking about around the traditional trick or treat time frame. We saw some fantastic […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CDC map shows where flu activity is already spiking. How does Ohio compare?
The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza.
sciotopost.com
Ohio Ranks Number 2 for Most Candy Loving, You’ll Be Surprised What Candy is the Favorite
US – Halloween is right around the corner. If you’re planning to pass out candy, you might want to know what candies the neighborhood kids are most likely to enjoy because it could save your house from being the victim of a Halloween prank. The team at Innerbody...
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
