NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook

Experience is an asset. More often than not, youth is a disadvantage. The same holds true for NBA teams. Ironically, most of us wish we were younger. At the same time, how many of us actually remember what it’s like to be young? Life is harder when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.
numberfire.com

Myles Turner (injury management) starting for Pacers Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench

Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Turner sat out Saturday's game due to injury management. But after coming into the new week without an injury designation, he has been fully cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Isaiah Jackson back to a bench role.
numberfire.com

Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. After a five-game absence, Anderson's status remains in question against his former team. Taurean Prince should see a boost in playing time on Sunday if Anderson remains inactive. Anderson's current projection...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (rest) not listed on Utah's Monday night injury report

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to rest purposes. But on the injury report for Monday's contest, the veteran does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Collin Sexton back to a bench role.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (ankle) still out Monday for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier is dealing with his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will miss fifth consecutive contest. Dennis Smith Jr. will likely remain in the starting five at point guard. In 2...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon (back) upgraded to probable on Sunday

Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (back) is probable for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Brogdon has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Wizards. Our models expect him to play 25.0 minutes against Washington. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones not in Grizzlies' starting lineup Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Tyus Jones in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will move to the bench Monday as Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) returns to the lineup. Our models project Jones, who has a $6,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 22 fantasy...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Robert Covington (health protocols) ruled out for Clippers Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Covington has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, the veteran wing will be forced to miss Sunday's game - and likely more. In 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith (foot) out again Monday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. That's why he missed Saturday's game, and after entering the new week with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Expect Chris Duarte to remain in the lineup.
numberfire.com

Jazz's Walker Kessler (illness) ruled out Monday

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (illness) has been ruled out for Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kessler will be out a third straight game. Rookie Ochai Agbaji should continue to earn minutes in the rotation while there will still be more work for Kelly Olynyk and Jarred Vanderbilt up front.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Josh Giddey (ankle) ruled out for Thunder Tuesday

The Oklahoma City Thunder have ruled out Josh Giddey (ankle sprain) for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Giddey sprained his ankle in the third game of the season and has been unable to return since. With his early rule-out for tomorrow's game, it seems like he still has a ways to go before he can play again.
numberfire.com

Herb Jones (knee) ruled out for Pelicans on Sunday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones isn't quite ready to return to the court as he deals with a hyperextended right knee. With him sidelined once again, expect Naji Marshall to remain in the starting lineup on the wing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Jake LaRavia (illness) out again Monday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Saturday's game. Now, he has once again been ruled out as a result of it. In 5 games this season,...
MEMPHIS, TN

