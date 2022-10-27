Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Biden says he doesn’t agree with Liz Cheney on issues but: ‘I admire the hell out of her’
President Joe Biden heaped praise on Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the January 6 committee, in an interview which aired on Sunday.Speaking with MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart, the president identified Ms Cheney as one of the so-called “rational Republicans” he has sought to reach common ground with and in fact pledged to do so during his 2020 campaign for office. Others, he argue, remain aligned with Donald Trump’s “Maga” movement and hostile to America’s very rule of law.“Look, I don’t agree with anything that Liz Cheney believes about the substantive issues, but I admire the hell out...
Republicans react to Biden White House secrecy around Delaware visitors: 'a bunch of malarkey'
FIRST ON FOX: Republicans reacted to the White House dodging questions on the reportedly nonexistent visitor logs from President Biden’s Delaware home. A recent New York Post report revealed that the Secret Service claimed to have no records on the identities of visitors to the president’s home in Delaware.
Washington Examiner
White House braces for latest Hunter Biden fallout near elections
Hunter Biden's legal entanglements pose problems for Democrats before next month's midterm elections because they provide Republicans with more political fodder to undercut his father, President Joe Biden. But the Justice Department's criminal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, among other ethical issues, will more likely trip up the president and...
Why Republicans love it when Biden talks about the economy
President Joe Biden is in a bind.
WATCH: Biden refuses to take questions less than two weeks before midterm elections
White House reporters shed some light on staffers preventing them from asking President Joe Biden questions after events on Wednesday, especially with the midterm elections approaching.
Fox Hosts Trash GOP’s ‘Rotten Idea’ to Impeach Biden
If Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) thought Fox News would warmly welcome her suggestion to impeach President Joe Biden if Republicans take the House, she may be in for a rude awakening.“I think that's a rotten idea,” Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney flatly stated on Tuesday morning.“It’s bad for the country,” Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed.Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, recently told the New York Post that GOP lawmakers could take up impeachment proceedings on the president next year following investigations into the Biden family’s business dealings.Additionally, she said that Republicans believe the president made an “illegal” proposal...
Washington Examiner
'Somebody is going to die': Chilling warnings from lawmakers after vicious Paul Pelosi attack
The violent attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco residence has sparked new calls for increased security to be provided to prominent politicians and their families. Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and bodily injuries on Friday after a man assaulted him...
Biden approval rises to 44 per cent with midterms less than four weeks away
With fewer than four weeks left until Americans choose who will control both chambers of Congress and most governor’s mansions and state legislatures, a new poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating jumping six points from the low point it hit over the summer.The survey of 1982 adults — commissioned by CNN and conducted from 3 September to 5 October by SSRS — found 44 per cent of respondents approving of Mr Biden’s job performance. That’s a six-point rebound from the 38 per cent who approved of the president in July and August.Despite the rising approval for the 46th...
'Outnumbered' roasts White House for complaining about negative media coverage: 'They baby Joe Biden'
Fox News contributor Lara Trump called out President Biden on "Outnumbered" for failing to have serious conversations with the media about the issues Americans are facing.
Hunter, James Biden on the witness list if Republicans take control of the Senate
The Senate Judiciary Committee, with a GOP gavel, intends to seek testimony from Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business associates as part of its oversight duties.
Biden talking about accomplishments is Democrats' 'worst performing message,' pollster says
Seasoned pollster Stan Greenberg warned that Democratic messaging is off ahead of the midterm elections in an interview with Politico.
Biden Goes to Pot
Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
eenews.net
Joe Biden’s disaster presidency
This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
Biden: If voters feel he's 'missing a beat' due to age, they should 'support some other Democrat' in 2024
"Once I make that judgment, a whole series of regulations kick in," Biden says in interview
President Biden and Micron Diss Boise For Big New York Moment
President Biden is all about Boise-based Micron, but he will not be visiting Idaho soon. The president will visit New York state on Thursday to celebrate his CHIPs and Science Act. The facility in upstate New York is rumored to be the largest semiconductor facility in the country. We are still determining if Micron cheerleader Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will be at the president's side.
Washington Examiner
Undecided deciders: How 11% of the country could seal the House and Senate
With less than two weeks until the midterm elections, 11% of voters remain undecided in how they plan to vote, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll. The survey indicates that Republicans may have an edge over those who remain undecided, with 83% stating that they think the country “is on the wrong track,” 62% disapproving of President Joe Biden’s job performance, and 60% stating they view Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in an unfavorable light.
BBC
Democrats retract call for Biden change of course on Ukraine
A group of left-wing Democrats in the US Congress has withdrawn a letter that called for a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine. The Progressive Caucus said the message was being misconstrued as aligned with a growing reluctance in the Republican party to keep sending aid to Kyiv. Chairwoman...
Washington Examiner
Blue wall falls: How Democrats' dreams of a House majority collapsed in a New York minute
Democrats are racing to New York to fortify what was once supposed to be the blue firewall safeguarding their slim House majority. But after a redistricting plan that went awry and a national political climate in which Republicans are reaching into the blue states for potential gains, New York Democrats need some shoring up themselves.
Washington Examiner
9/11 families turn up the heat on Trump and Biden
9/11 Justice, a grassroots movement made up of survivors, first responders, and family members of the victims of the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history, has launched an initiative to highlight the ties between Saudi Arabia's government and the World Trade Center attacks, hoping to increase pressure on both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Comments / 0