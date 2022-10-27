The White Lotus is known for its star-studded, Emmy-winning ensemble cast — but next to Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid, the show’s most iconic character has to be its location. Last season, the drama went down at Hawaii’s Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, which didn’t just serve as a beautiful backdrop but also played an important role in the class satire underlying the whole season. (Like, for example, when Paula learns from a local hotel employee that the hotel was built on stolen, sacred land and convinces him to swipe jewelry to fund a lawsuit against the county.)

