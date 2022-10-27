ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Fact check: Ad says Beasley wants to raise taxes on people making $75,000

A new ad accuses Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley of wanting to bail out the rich and tax lower- to middle-income families. Beasley, a former North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice, faces Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in North Carolina’s race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr. The contest is expected to be among the nation’s closest Senate races.
WRAL

NANCY MacLEAN & FRANK CLEMENTE: Billionaires' dark money silences voters' voices

EDITOR'S NOTE: Nancy MacLean is a historian at Duke University. Frank Clemente is executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness. Billionaires have increasingly mobilized to gain even more influence in U.S. elections over the past decade, with this year’s midterms seeing an acceleration of that troubling trend. The funding of GOP Congressman Ted Budd’s campaign to be the next U.S. Senator from North Carolina is a leading example. We need to strengthen campaign finance laws, reign in unchecked spending as well as expand disclosure and transparency to curb this co-opting of democracy by the ultra-rich.
Boston 25 News WFXT

US futures advance ahead of Fed open policy meeting

Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading ahead of this week's policy meeting of the Federal Reserve with most economists expecting the sixth hike this year for the central bank's main borrowing rate. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.9% Tuesday and futures for the Dow rose 0.6%. Stubborn inflation,...
WRAL

The Fed may have to blow up the economy to get inflation under control

CNN — The Federal Reserve is most likely going to raise interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point again on Wednesday, its fourth straight supersized hike. And it's still possible another rate increase of that magnitude could come in December. But the big question for many investors...
WRAL

Russia suspends 'partial mobilization' of citizens for Ukraine war

CNN — Russia has now announced a stop to its "partial mobilization" of citizens to fight in the country's war on Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement Monday that all partial mobilization activities, including summons deliveries, have been suspended. The ministry added that "all activities...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL

BP's profit more than doubles as calls for windfall taxes grow louder

CNN — BP's profit more than doubled in the third quarter, extending a bumper run of earnings for the world's biggest oil and gas companies that will add to growing calls in Britain and the United States for higher taxes on windfall profits. The UK-based energy company posted underlying...
WRAL

North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry came...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL

A spooky forecast for the future of interest rates

CNN — When will central banks stop raising interest rates? That's the multi-trillion dollar question that has Wall Street analysts wearing wrist braces from shaking their Magic 8 Balls so hard. Unfortunately, the answer they're receiving is "reply hazy, try again." What's happening: Last week, European Central Bank officials...
WRAL

Oleg Tinkov renounces Russian citizenship over war in Ukraine

CNN — Oleg Tinkov, the founder of a major Russian digital bank, has renounced his Russian citizenship in protest over the war in Ukraine. "I have taken the decision to exit my Russian citizenship," Tinkov announced in a post on Instagram on Monday alongside a photo of a certificate confirming his decision, dated October 26.

Comments / 0

Community Policy