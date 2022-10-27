EDITOR'S NOTE: Nancy MacLean is a historian at Duke University. Frank Clemente is executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness. Billionaires have increasingly mobilized to gain even more influence in U.S. elections over the past decade, with this year’s midterms seeing an acceleration of that troubling trend. The funding of GOP Congressman Ted Budd’s campaign to be the next U.S. Senator from North Carolina is a leading example. We need to strengthen campaign finance laws, reign in unchecked spending as well as expand disclosure and transparency to curb this co-opting of democracy by the ultra-rich.

