WRAL
US debt: Federal interest payments could soon exceed military spending
CNN — The Federal Reserve's war on inflation isn't just painful for home buyers and people with credit card debt. Uncle Sam is getting squeezed by higher borrowing costs, too. The cost to finance America's growing mountain of debt is rising rapidly as the Fed scrambles to put out...
Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states. According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College,...
Welch stresses bipartisanship as he eyes move to U.S. Senate
Welch and political newcomer Gerald Malloy are vying to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy.
Democratic Senator Concerned Over Saudi Financing In Musk's Twitter Deal
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) warned the Saudis could use their influence on the company "to silence government critics and human rights activists."
Fact check: Ad says Beasley wants to raise taxes on people making $75,000
A new ad accuses Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley of wanting to bail out the rich and tax lower- to middle-income families. Beasley, a former North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice, faces Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in North Carolina’s race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr. The contest is expected to be among the nation’s closest Senate races.
NANCY MacLEAN & FRANK CLEMENTE: Billionaires' dark money silences voters' voices
EDITOR'S NOTE: Nancy MacLean is a historian at Duke University. Frank Clemente is executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness. Billionaires have increasingly mobilized to gain even more influence in U.S. elections over the past decade, with this year’s midterms seeing an acceleration of that troubling trend. The funding of GOP Congressman Ted Budd’s campaign to be the next U.S. Senator from North Carolina is a leading example. We need to strengthen campaign finance laws, reign in unchecked spending as well as expand disclosure and transparency to curb this co-opting of democracy by the ultra-rich.
US school criticizes Republican Senate candidate for repeating false litter box claim
Don Bolduc, who is running in New Hampshire against Democrat Maggie Hassan, spreads anti-trans rightwing trope
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
Israelis are voting in national elections that are being held for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that's paralyzed the country
Violent clashes break out between students and security forces across Iran, rights groups say
CNN — Violent clashes broke out between security forces and student protesters at university campuses across Iran on Sunday, according to activist and human rights groups in the country. Students continued to protest in large numbers at some of the country's main universities despite a warning from the head...
US futures advance ahead of Fed open policy meeting
Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading ahead of this week's policy meeting of the Federal Reserve with most economists expecting the sixth hike this year for the central bank's main borrowing rate. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.9% Tuesday and futures for the Dow rose 0.6%. Stubborn inflation,...
The Fed may have to blow up the economy to get inflation under control
CNN — The Federal Reserve is most likely going to raise interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point again on Wednesday, its fourth straight supersized hike. And it's still possible another rate increase of that magnitude could come in December. But the big question for many investors...
Russia suspends 'partial mobilization' of citizens for Ukraine war
CNN — Russia has now announced a stop to its "partial mobilization" of citizens to fight in the country's war on Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement Monday that all partial mobilization activities, including summons deliveries, have been suspended. The ministry added that "all activities...
BP's profit more than doubles as calls for windfall taxes grow louder
CNN — BP's profit more than doubled in the third quarter, extending a bumper run of earnings for the world's biggest oil and gas companies that will add to growing calls in Britain and the United States for higher taxes on windfall profits. The UK-based energy company posted underlying...
North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry came...
A spooky forecast for the future of interest rates
CNN — When will central banks stop raising interest rates? That's the multi-trillion dollar question that has Wall Street analysts wearing wrist braces from shaking their Magic 8 Balls so hard. Unfortunately, the answer they're receiving is "reply hazy, try again." What's happening: Last week, European Central Bank officials...
Oleg Tinkov renounces Russian citizenship over war in Ukraine
CNN — Oleg Tinkov, the founder of a major Russian digital bank, has renounced his Russian citizenship in protest over the war in Ukraine. "I have taken the decision to exit my Russian citizenship," Tinkov announced in a post on Instagram on Monday alongside a photo of a certificate confirming his decision, dated October 26.
