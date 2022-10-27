ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 238 ‘Previewing Ehlinger’s 1st Start’

By Joe Hopkins
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Hc3M_0ipH5g5L00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Sam Ehlinger era begins Sunday against the Commanders.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing Matt Ryan’s comments on being benched and noting a few Colts roster moves (7:55).

The pair then previews the matchup by discussing injuries (11:42), breaking down this Washington team (17:16), detailing keys to the game (20:55) and making predictions (41:08).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us Monday as the crew recaps the game and discusses takeaways.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Déjà vu: Ruptured patellar ends Tyquan Lewis’ season

INDIANAPOLIS – Tyquan Lewis’ season is over, and it comes nearly one year to the day his 2021 season ended, and because of the same injury. The Indianapolis Colts’ veteran defensive lineman ruptured his left patellar tendon in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders. Obviously, season-ending surgery is required. It was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

10/28 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

6A Sectional 2Carroll 35 Penn 7Elkhart 9 Warsaw 14 6A Sectional 3Homestead 0 Hamilton Southeastern 35Fishers 49 Northrop 7 5A Sectional 12Anderson 9 North Side 49Snider 41 Bishop Dwenger 6 4A Sectional 19Leo 42 East Noble 13DeKalb 7 Columbia City 49 4A Sectional 20Mississinewa 62 Huntington North 35Kokomo 28 Western 8 3A Sectional 26West Noble […]
OHIO STATE
WANE 15

USF gears up to play I.U. Thursday at Assembly Hall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis basketball will get the chance of a lifetime on Thursday, as the Cougars are set to play at Assembly Hall against the I.U. Hoosiers in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. How did the game come about? USF junior guard Brayton Bailey’s father is I.U. legend Damon Bailey, […]
TAMPA, FL
WANE 15

Snider’s Tippmann live on WANE to preview GOTW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider head coach Kurt Tippmann was live on WANE-TV at 6 p.m. to preview the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Bishop Dwenger host the Panthers in a 5A sectional 12 semifinal at Shields Field. Tune in at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

10/28 Highlight Zone – Sectional Semifinals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 5A no. 1 Snider topped 5A no. 10 Bishop Dwenger in the “Game of the Week,” Carroll went on the road to beat perennial powerhouse Penn, while Norwell, Bishop Luers, Eastside, and Adams Central rolled on sectional semifinals night of The Highlight Zone!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy