Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers fall to Falcons in overtime, squander chance to take NFC South division lead
With first place in the NFC South on the line, Panthers quarterback PJ Walker had a specific game plan to follow: Be astutely aggressive, rely on running back D’Onta Foreman and protect the football. Trailing by six with 23 seconds to play, the game plan went out the window....
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL trade deadline preview: Which Carolina Panthers players could be on the move?
Coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers are at a fork in the road. With Tuesday’s trade deadline lingering (Nov. 1, 4 p.m.), the Panthers (2-6) could look to sell off notable assets for future gains, or they could feel they’re close enough to contending in the lowly NFC South and look to acquire talent.
Raleigh News & Observer
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Scores $1250 for Bills Packers on SNF
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s a matchup of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in this week’s Sunday Night Football game, as Josh Allen and the Bills host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. This caliber of quarterback talent is rarely on display at the same time, so if you are tempted to get in on the action, be sure to check out Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, which gives new customers first-bet insurance up to $1,250.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ravens Trade For Star Linebacker Ahead of Deadline With AFC North Race Heating Up
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens just traded for a linebacker. According to Ian Rapoport, Chicago's Roquan Smith is headed to the Bengals' rival on a deal before Tuesday's trade deadline. Adam Schefter reports the Ravens gave up a second and fifth round pick for the young defensive star. Smith...
Raleigh News & Observer
Pete Carroll Takes Victory Lap, Takes Shot at Critics After Seahawks 27-13 Win Over Giants
SEATTLE, Wash. - Over the years, Pete Carroll has reiterated on numerous occasions to reporters that he doesn't read their stories written about him or the Seahawks and does his best to tune out the noise. But after what he called a "really satisfying" 27-13 win over the previously 6-1...
Raleigh News & Observer
Misses to remember: Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro puts Falcons overtime loss on himself
An emotional Eddy Piñeiro sat on a chair at his locker with his back facing the rest of the room. The Carolina Panthers kicker, who had just missed two crucial kicks in Sunday’s wild 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, was being consoled by veteran punter Johnny Hekker, who sat inside a locker to the left of Piñeiro.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears by the Numbers: Time for Young Edges Has Arrived
Bears coach Matt Eberflus had a few parting words with Robert Quinn after news of the trade filtered out this week. "The relationship that him and I built during the time he was here was outstanding," Eberflus said. "His leadership was great. His work ethic was unbelievable on the field. And he certainly did a lot of great things for the Bears when he was here, so I just want to thank him for that."
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ Week 8 grades: How Carolina fumbled away an overtime loss to the Falcons
The Carolina Panthers were trailing the Atlanta Falcons by six points with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC South showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It turned out, the Panthers only needed 11 seconds to tie the score. After dropping a fourth-down pass on the previous offensive...
Raleigh News & Observer
Tom Brady expected at Super Bowl LVII one way or another
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 season with hopes to push for another championship. Through eight weeks, the lights are beginning to dim as the Buccaneers have dropped three straight games, including four of their last six contests. The franchise slipped out of the top spot in the NFC South with Atlanta's win over Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ten Takeaways: Falcons Are In First; Trade Deadline Could Be Quiet
I don’t know how far Atlanta’s going this year, but I think it’s safe to say the Falcons are on the way up.And to me, Marcus Mariota’s the perfect example of it—a guy the NFL had mostly given up on, and now the quarterback of a division leader.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ravens Defense Gets Major Boost with Acquisition of Linebacker Roquan Smith
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made a bold move to improve their defense with the acquisition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. The Ravens add a physical presence that can make plays sideline-to-sideline. Smith, 25, has the second-most tackles with 606 in the NFL since...
Raleigh News & Observer
Doug Pederson on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘These Last Couple of Weeks Are Tough To Take’
After Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on Cloud 9. A month later, they are in the cellar, and the door appears to be closing faster and faster each week. The Jaguars have taken tough loss after tough loss on the chin this year, with Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos extending a five-game losing streak that has seen the Jaguars lose by one score in each game.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Defensive Breakdowns Lead to Blowout Loss at Dallas
View the original article to see embedded media. Justin Fields apologized for failing to touch down Micah Parsons after a fumble recovery and prevent a 36-yard touchdown return Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys. Fields had a great deal of company when it came to failing to take down Dallas ball...
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Lead Giants 10-7 At Halftime of Defensive Slugfest
The Seattle Seahawks entered their matchup against the 6-1 New York Giants at 4-3 themselves, making this arguably the most unexpected matchup of above .500 teams on Sunday. However, the first quarter got off to a slog of a start as the two teams traded punts on the first six possessions of the game. The Seahawks broke through first, though, following a 15-play, 69-yard drive that took 5:55 off the clock and saw Geno Smith find DK Metcalf for a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers kicker, QB get vote of confidence from coach as team moves on toward Bengals
Panthers coach Steve Wilks is moving on from the controversial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that receiver DJ Moore was flagged for in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 37-34 overtime loss in Atlanta. “One thing that I’m not going to do and we’re not going to do here is try to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Eagles Turn the Page Quickly to Thursday Night Date with Texans
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are up when it comes to "Thursday Night Football." Philadelphia's short week is on the road as well and it's not exactly a simple bus trip up or down I-95 either. It's a 1,500-mile trip to South Texas and a homecoming for star quarterback Jalen Hurts,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ DJ Moore dishes on game-tying TD, game-changing penalty in loss to Falcons
DJ Moore darted down the field and got past a pair of Atlanta Falcons defenders. PJ Walker saw the wideout breaking free from Dean Marlowe and Rashaan Evans in coverage, and the Carolina Panthers quarterback heaved the ball to the end zone. The ball hit Moore in the hands, and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers remain unlucky in one-score games: What we learned from OT loss to Falcons
There is blame to go around following the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons. Most want to credit the officials for yet another one-score Panthers loss. DJ Moore could’ve just left his helmet on, as he said he theorized about after the game. His euphoric celebration pushed the Panthers’ game-winning extra point back 15 yards.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys WR Trade Talk; What’s Wrong With Rookie Jalen Tolbert?
Dallas Cowboys rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert has been climbing a hill since being drafted. The 23-year-old was thought to be able to come straight in and make plays. That hasn’t happened. Having only appeared in three games and having just one reception for four yards, the jury is out...
Raleigh News & Observer
Monday Night Football Betting Promos & Bonuses: $4000+ for Browns vs Bengals Tonight
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It is an AFC North showdown in the Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup, as the Cincinnati Bengals go on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. New bettors can rake in more than $4000 in Monday Night Football betting bonuses by using the generous sportsbook promo codes on offer from top online sportsbooks.
Comments / 0