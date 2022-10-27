ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Mason Sisk Back in Court

Mason Sisk Back in Court

Mason Sisk, the Elkmont teen accused of killing his family in September 2019 was back in court Monday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Katie Britt holds Voting Rally in Madison County

Katie Britt holds Voting Rally in Madison County

Republican candidate Katie Britt held a "Get Out and Vote Rally" in Madison County. Britt brought in a full roster of other Republican candidates and elected officials in support. Including U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Ben Smith Takes Photographs at Bob Jones vs Hartselle

Ben Smith Takes Photographs at Bob Jones vs Hartselle

It was the final Football Friday of the regular season and Ben Smith went down to Hartselle to check out the undefeated Tigers and Bob Jones.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Constitutional Amendment Conference

Constitutional Amendment Conference

For voters in Morgan County, a proposed amendment could help keep local income invested in local schools.
