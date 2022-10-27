ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

TupaTalk: Serving up a blast from the past

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 4 days ago
(Following is an E-E feature from 2006.)

J.P. Ritchie understands challenge.

As a younger tennis player, he often played in older divisions.

He settled in as the No. 1 player in the Bartlesville High tennis program as a freshman, competing against juniors and seniors.

College competition hasn’t gotten any easier for the University of Iowa net star, who is in the midst of his junior season.

“Any time you go out there, if you don’t do your best you’re going to lose,” he explained. “You don’t get anything from anyone.”

And, occasionally it works out just right.

Last spring, for example, Ritchie helped Iowa pull off a big upset by knocking off Penn State in a Big 10 battle.

“I won my singles and doubles matches in that match,” he said.

Ritchie competed at both No. 2 and No. 3 singles last spring for the Hawkeyes, posting an overall record of 8-12.

He posted a 2-2 record at No. 1 doubles.

Ritchie said his experience at Bartlesville helped him to understand the team concept on the college level.

“Going into state my sophomore and junior years in high school, we had a chance to win it going into the last day. It was a really good experience, to see how the team developed.

“We all had to perform well as a team to meet our goals.”

Ritchie also remains glad he chose Iowa among the options he perused during the recruiting process.

“I love the people and Big 10 is a great conference. It gives me a good opportunity to compete against the best players every week.”

Ritchie also is considering playing against some of the best in the world as he contemplates giving the pro circuit after college.

“My plan is after I graduate to play it for a while and see where it takes me and how far I can go,” he said.

Ritchie would like to go as far as the NCAA tournament next spring to cap off his junior year — both as a team and as an individual.

Ritchie remains grateful for his tennis roots, as well.

“I learned almost everything I know about tennis from my dad,” Hillcrest Country Club pro Pat Ritchie, J.P. said.

J.P. see his own strengths as his serves and good forehand play.

“I’ll try to serve them out of position to where I can get my forehand and put them away,” he explained.

And, so it continues.

The progress, the accomplishments, the learning — and the fun.

