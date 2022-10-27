ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Related
WAAY-TV

Morgan County man killed in Saturday crash

A Morgan County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, of Laceys Spring was fatally injured when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hill was not using a seat...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Mason Sisk Back in Court

Mason Sisk, the Elkmont teen accused of killing his family in September 2019 was back in court Monday. Mason Sisk, the Elkmont teen accused of killing his family in September 2019 was back in court Monday. Salvation Army Seeks Volunteers for Holiday Season. The Salvation Army needs your help this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama man faces charges of dogfighting, animal cruelty

A Lauderdale County man has been charged in a dogfighting investigation. WAAY is reporting that Lemarcus Dewayne Ricks, 38, faces 17 counts of dogfighting and 68 counts of second-degree animal cruelty. Ricks turned himself into the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and was released on $119,000 bond. Earlier...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Part of Alabama 157 in Morgan County reopened after crash

UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported all lanes were back open as of 5 p.m. Friday. Northbound lanes of Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker in Morgan County are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash. The lanes will be closed “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Florence Police investigating body found on Trade Street

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Thursday. According to Sgt. Cliff Billingsley, officers went to an area of Trade Street around 10:30 p.m. after police got a call about a male that was possibly dead.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 killed, 2 injured in Cullman County wreck

Two Crane Hill residents were killed and two Florence residents were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cullman County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported 71-year-old Charles H. Johnson and 74-year-old Connie C. Johnson were traveling along Alabama 157 when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle carrying two Florence residents.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant

Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County

4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Tuscumbia man arrested for multiple burglaries in the Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia was arrested on Wednesday for multiple burglaries throughout the Shoals that happened between September and October 2022. Dustin Cunningham, 33 burglarized businesses after hours while they were unoccupied with no employees. Most of the businesses were under video surveillance which made it easier for patrol officers and detectives to identify Cunningham.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WHNT-TV

Constitutional Amendment Conference

For voters in Morgan County, a proposed amendment could help keep local income invested in local schools. For voters in Morgan County, a proposed amendment could help keep local income invested in local schools. Salvation Army Seeks Volunteers for Holiday Season. The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

