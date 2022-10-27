Read full article on original website
Tuscumbia man arrested in dogfighting investigation
A Tuscumbia man is facing several counts of animal-creulty-related charges following a recent investigation.
Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off roof
The preacher's son told News 19 that he was trying to help a woman in the community.
Flu outbreak shuts down Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says their administrative offices will be closed until Wednesday, November 2 due to sickness.
Morgan County man killed in Saturday crash
A Morgan County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, of Laceys Spring was fatally injured when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hill was not using a seat...
New Market man killed in Morgan County crash
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon killed one man.
Mason Sisk Back in Court
Mason Sisk, the Elkmont teen accused of killing his family in September 2019 was back in court Monday. Mason Sisk, the Elkmont teen accused of killing his family in September 2019 was back in court Monday. Salvation Army Seeks Volunteers for Holiday Season. The Salvation Army needs your help this...
Alabama man faces charges of dogfighting, animal cruelty
A Lauderdale County man has been charged in a dogfighting investigation. WAAY is reporting that Lemarcus Dewayne Ricks, 38, faces 17 counts of dogfighting and 68 counts of second-degree animal cruelty. Ricks turned himself into the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and was released on $119,000 bond. Earlier...
Part of Alabama 157 in Morgan County reopened after crash
UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported all lanes were back open as of 5 p.m. Friday. Northbound lanes of Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker in Morgan County are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash. The lanes will be closed “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to...
Florence Police investigating body found on Trade Street
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Thursday. According to Sgt. Cliff Billingsley, officers went to an area of Trade Street around 10:30 p.m. after police got a call about a male that was possibly dead.
2 killed, 2 injured in Cullman County wreck
Two Crane Hill residents were killed and two Florence residents were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cullman County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported 71-year-old Charles H. Johnson and 74-year-old Connie C. Johnson were traveling along Alabama 157 when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle carrying two Florence residents.
Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant
Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
Mental evaluation, trial set for Tuscumbia woman charged with murder
A mental evaluation has been requested for a woman charged with shooting and killing a man earlier this year, along with a trial date being set for the case.
Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County
4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
Tuscumbia man arrested for multiple burglaries in the Shoals
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia was arrested on Wednesday for multiple burglaries throughout the Shoals that happened between September and October 2022. Dustin Cunningham, 33 burglarized businesses after hours while they were unoccupied with no employees. Most of the businesses were under video surveillance which made it easier for patrol officers and detectives to identify Cunningham.
5 ghost towns of north Alabama
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
Substitute teacher arrested, banned from Decatur City Schools
Decatur City Schools (DCS) says a substitute teacher was arrested in the parking lot of Austin Middle School Thursday afternoon.
Constitutional Amendment Conference
For voters in Morgan County, a proposed amendment could help keep local income invested in local schools. For voters in Morgan County, a proposed amendment could help keep local income invested in local schools. Salvation Army Seeks Volunteers for Holiday Season. The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season.
Motion for hearing in Brian Martin case denied
A Colbert County Judge has rejected a request for a hearing from a man indicted for capital murder.
Alabama 8-year-old killed in Interstate accident, state troopers report
An Alabama 8-year-old died after an Interstate accident Sunday night, Alabama troopers reported. The juvenile, an 8-year-old from Alabaster, Alabama, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that reportedly rear-ended a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, state police said Monday. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of...
