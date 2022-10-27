Read full article on original website
Diddy hijacks Halloween with a eerily spot-on Heath Ledger Joker costume — flamethrower and all
Diddy — former human, current frequency, King of Halloween — went all out this Spooky Season, channeling a pitch perfect Heath Ledger for his Dark Knight-era Joker transformation. The hitmaker and all-around bon vivant was unrecognizable as the Clown Prince of Crime, cackling his pancaked face off, hanging...
Laura Dern made a sneaky cameo in The White Lotus season 2 premiere
The season 2 premiere of The White Lotus on Sunday featured some surprise cameos from creator Mike White's previous collaborators. You already know about the former Survivor: David vs. Goliath contestants who showed up in the opening minutes, but perhaps that voice on the phone later in the episode sounded familiar as well. Worry no longer: EW has confirmed that it was indeed Laura Dern who provided that profanity-filled bit of voice acting.
Severance adds Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, six others for season 2
Looks like the waffle party will be getting bigger on Severance. The acclaimed Apple TV+ drama will add eight actors to the cast for season 2, including Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), John Noble (Fringe), and Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie). Bob Balaban (The Chair), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Tourist), Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast), and Stefano Carannante (Mirabilia) are among the other additions.
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White make a deal with God in spot-on Stranger Things Halloween costumes
Nina Dobrev and her Olympic snowboarder boyfriend Shaun White paid a trip to the Upside Down this Halloween. The Vampire Diaries alum coordinated a Stranger Things costume with White, wherein she embodied season 4 villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and White dusted off his Walkman to become Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). Dobrev wore a flesh onesie and Vecna's mask while White donned Max's signature 1980s windbreaker and ponytail.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says he talked Weird Al 'out of working' with him when they met: 'I really pooped the bed'
Lin-Manuel Miranda is recalling the embarrassing way he threw away his shot at one day working with parody icon Weird Al Yankovic. The Tick, Tick… Boom director revealed details about what he considers his disastrous first meeting with the "Eat It" singer years before he would cultivate his own success with the Tony-winning musical juggernaut Hamilton.
Yvette Nicole Brown just had a super sneaky Walking Dead cameo
Fans of The Walking Dead may have been a bit confused when they got to the end of Sunday's "Outpost 22" episode and saw the words "Special appearance by Yvette Nicole Brown" pop up on screen… especially considering Yvette Nicole Brown did not appear to appear on screen at any point during the episode. So what gives?
The Walking Dead showrunner explains what happens at Outpost 22
Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead was titled "Outpost 22." Which turned out to be appropriate when the episode ended… at Outpost 22! But what exactly goes on at Outpost 22? And how many times can one writer repeat the words "Outpost 22" in a single paragraph?. Well, we...
Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd is 'healing fast' after attack outside of New York comedy club
Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd is on the mend after he was attacked outside of the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan last week. The comedian said he's been "resting up like crazy" but is doing okay in an update shared via Instagram on Sunday. "Thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes, and the concern!" Redd wrote. "For any shows I missed, I'll be putting back on the schedule so if you bought tickets SIT TIGHT AND I GOT YOU!"
Shangela and Tyra Banks want to make Life-Size 3 together and we are here for it
On Monday night's Halloween episode of Dancing With the Stars Drag Race alum Shangela pitched host Tyra Banks on teaming up for a third Life-Size film, the series which finds Banks playing a Barbie-like doll, Eve, come to life. In her dance, Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko did a routine...
Stephen King won't pay to keep his Twitter verification: 'They should pay me'
Stephen King is a veritable master of horror but he may not be a verified Twitter user much longer. The novelist has reacted to reports that verified users of the social media platform might have to start paying up to $20 a month to keep their check marks and his response was not positive.
Big Sky welcomes Lyle Lovett and Darius Rucker to the country jamboree
EW has your first look at country music artists Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett as they join the cast of Big Sky: Deadly Trails this Wednesday. The singers join country superstar Reba McEntire, who is currently starring as mama bear matriarch Sunny Barnes on the ABC drama. The episode, titled...
Saturday Night Live recap: Cecily Strong returns and Jack Harlow pulls double duty for Halloween
Hi all — welcome back for your ready and steady, EZ Bake Oven SNL in Review. You want a quick download for the Jack Harlow episode — well, here it is!. Harlow is the latest rap star to be given a shot at hosting Saturday Night Live. Some rap purists view post-Drake multi-hyphenate artists like Harlow as an affront to the art form. Yet, to an institution like SNL, he's a gateway to young fans. Let's see if his charisma carries over.
The Voice recap: Welcome to the season of 3-way knockouts
This season, The Voice is trying something a little different: 3-way knockouts! Each coach will be putting up three artists to compete against one another in a Knockout and only one will survive (with, of course, a steal). Anybody else scared about this? Well, it is spooky season, so maybe it's for the best. Or, possibly, the worst. Let's find out!
Val Chmerkovskiy won't be on Dancing With the Stars tonight due to COVID diagnosis
What's the scariest thing a working performer can imagine on Halloween?. Val Chmerkovskiy was hit with the non-treat of a COVID-19 diagnosis ahead of tonight's Dancing With the Stars live show. The professional dancer shared on Instagram that he won't be performing on the Halloween night broadcast after testing positive for the virus.
DC's Stargirl to end with season 3
Another scripted drama on The CW is coming to an end. EW has confirmed that season 3 of the superhero DC's Stargirl, which has been airing since August, will be the show's last. "Getting to play Stargirl and be a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor,...
The View dressed a child in Will Smith Oscars slap Halloween costume
Will Smith's Oscars slap still stings several months later, as the ladies of The View revisited the controversial moment on their annual Halloween episode. The holiday-themed episode began as the panel introduced their personal costumes inspired by iconic female characters in television history, ranging from Joy Behar's Peg Bundy to Whoopi Goldberg as a red-hooded handmaid from The Handmaid's Tale.
Marjorie Liu's monsters: The Night Eaters author discusses the year's spookiest new horror comic
It's autumn, so monsters are in the air. As if the annual arrival of Halloween weren't enough to conjure up creepy creatures, the changing seasons and shortening days just seem to beckon scary visions out of the twilight. But what are monsters, exactly? If anyone knows a good answer to...
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead Marvel's Wonder Man series
Dr. Manhattan, meet Wonder Man. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is adding yet another comic book character to his resume, EW has learned. The Emmy-winning actor is in talks to star in Wonder Man, the upcoming Disney+ series about the classic Marvel character. Abdul-Mateen, of course, is no stranger to big-budget comic...
Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake in the works at Peacock
Beware: Camp Crystal Lake will be operational once again. Just in time for Halloween, Peacock has announced that a Friday the 13th prequel series, Crystal Lake, is in the works from Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, Star Trek: Discovery) and A24, the studio behind recent buzzy horror films X and Pearl. Plot...
The incredible Nicholas Brothers: A classic Hollywood Black dance duo everyone should be obsessed with
"They are your favorite dancers' favorite dancers." That's what Nicole Nicholas, granddaughter of Black dance legends, the Nicholas Brothers, has to say about the dynamic duo of Fayard and Harold Nicholas. "Even if people do not know them, the people that they do know were admirers of them and of their work," she explains. "And if you see them and you see any of their films, you'll never forget."
