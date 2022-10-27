Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd is on the mend after he was attacked outside of the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan last week. The comedian said he's been "resting up like crazy" but is doing okay in an update shared via Instagram on Sunday. "Thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes, and the concern!" Redd wrote. "For any shows I missed, I'll be putting back on the schedule so if you bought tickets SIT TIGHT AND I GOT YOU!"

